Legal and Public Notices for the week of October , 2017

Foreclosure notices

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 20, 2004, executed by AMANDA C. BURGESS, JASON P. BURGESS, conveying certain real property therein described to SECURITY ESCROW & TITLE CO, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded August 24, 2004, at Instrument Number 200408240016784;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 19, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND BEING A PART OF THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN MAP BOOK 54-L, PAGE 20A, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHEASTERN LINE OF BLACK DRIVE, WHICH IRON PIN IS 2229 FEET, MORE OR LESS, SOUTHWEST OF THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEASTERN LINE OF BLACK DRIVE AND THE CENTER LINE OF SNYDER SCHOOL ROAD, IF EXTENDED TO INTERSECT, AND ALSO BEING COMMON CORNER TO PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY HOWERTON; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF HOWERTON, SOUTH 29 DEG. 11 MIN. EAST 444.23 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE WITH THE SOUTHEASTERN BOUNDARY OF HOWERTON AND PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY SEXTON, NORTH 61 DEG. 25 MIN. EAST 237.69 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE LINE OF PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY KNOX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF SAID PROPERTY, SOUTH 29 DEG. 25 MIN., EAST 363.34 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY LEE; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF LEE, SOUTH 64 DEG, 21 MIN. WEST, 190.88 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY PUCKETT; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF PUCKETT, NORTH 24 DEG. 35 MIN. WEST, 329.38 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 61 DEG. 25 MIN. WEST, 100.0 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY MYERS; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF MYERS, NORTH 29 DEG, 22 MIN. WEST, 420.43 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO PROPERTY OF FIRST UTILITY; THENCE NORTH 27 DEG. 34 MIN. WEST, 47.0 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHEASTERN LINE OF BLACK DRIVE; THENCE WITH SAID LINE, NORTH 57 DEG. 01 MIN. EAST, 25 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF MICHAEL E. LUETHKE, SURVEYOR, RLS# 842, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE DATED MAY 9, 1994 BEARING DRAWING NUMBER 94200. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO BOOK 2047, PAGE 57, AND ANY AND ALL RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, INCLUDING A PERMANENT EASEMENT IN BOOK 2047, PAGE 57 SETBACK LINES, CONDITIONS, PLAT OF RECORD, AND ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR THE AFORESAID COUNTY. SAID PROPERTY ADDRESS IS 11738 BLACK RD. KNOXVILLE, TN 37932 CLT# 130-041.

Parcel ID: 130 041

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 11738 BLACK RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37932. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): AMANDA C. BURGESS, JASON P. BURGESS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: CACH, LLC, MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO CITIBANK NA SHELL, State of Tennessee-Department of Revenue, SUNTRUST BANK The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.In addition this sale shall be subject to the right of redemption by the , pursuant to T.C.A. 67-1-1433C(1) by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in: Instrument Number 201510020021182. Notice of the sale has been given to the State of Tennessee in accordance with T.C.A. 67-1-1433b(1).

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #123581 09/25/2017, 10/02/2017, 10/09/2017, 10/02/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 30, 2012, executed by TERRY J COMBS, conveying certain real property therein described to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded August 15, 2012, at Instrument Number 201208150010119;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on October 26, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN CIVIL DISTRICT FIVE (5) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED A UNIT 2B, BUILDING 2, LOT 1, SILVER BROOK CONDOMINIUMS, PHASR I, AS SHOWN ON MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET L, SLIDE 342-B, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAID PROPERTY BEING BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN ON MAP OF AFORESAID ADDITION, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF ROBERT H. WADDELL, SURVEYOR NUMBER 1479, 1114 CLINCH AVENUE, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, DATED SEPTEMBER 10, 1990, DRAWING NUMBER R-16,208-8-2B.

Parcel ID: 106AC-02301G

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2121 SILVERBROOK DR, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): TERRY J COMBS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SILVER BROOK ASSOCIATION INC. The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #123426 09/25/2017, 10/02/2017, 10/09/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Mary Katherine Franklin and Jack L. Franklin executed a Deed of Trust to Wells Fargo Financial Tennessee 1, LLC, Lender and Brandon G. Polito, Trustee(s), which was dated August 7, 2008 and recorded on August 21, 2008 in Instrument No. 200808210012699, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 19, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

The land referred to in this policy is situated in the STATE OF TENNESSEE, COUNTY OF KNOX, and described as follows:

The following described premises and land, to-wit:

Situated in the Second Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee and within the 33rd Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Designated as Lot 2, Block A, of the Windrush Subdivision, Unit 1, as shown on the plat of the same of record in Plat Cabinet F, Slide 52-D, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said lot, together with such rights and obligations and easements of enjoyment in common with other owners of lots shown on the recorded map aforesaid in the area designated on said Map as “Common Area” as the owner of the lot herein conveyed may be entitled to as such lot owner and as a member of the Windrush Owner’s Associations, Inc.

APN # 059OE002

Being the same property conveyed to Mary Katherine Franklin, married by deed from Maxine E. Miller, single, dated 11-20-01, filed 11-21-01 and recorded in Deed as Inst. No. 200111210040880 in Knox County Records.

Parcel ID Number: 059OE-002

Address/Description: 3853 Tambark Drive, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Current Owner(s): Mary Katherine Franklin.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 16-15719 FC01

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on October 24, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JAMES E KANE AND BARBARA J KANE, to JOYCE, MEREDITH, FLITCROFT & NORMAND, Trustee, on March 24, 2006, as Instrument No. 200603300081440 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR TBW MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-3

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN THE SIXTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF ANY MUNICIPALITY AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

DESIGNATED AS LOT 10, BLOCK J, BELMONT WEST SUBDIVISION, UNIT 6, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF SAME OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET E, SLIDE 42-B, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JAMES E. KANE AND BARBARA J. KANE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY DEED FROM DANIEL R. HAMILTON AND KATHY E. HAMILTON, HUSBAND AND WIFE, DATED JUNE 02, 2004, RECORDED JUNE 15, 2004, IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200406150114851, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

IF THERE IS A MOBILE HOME OR OTHER STRUCTURE LOCATED ON THE SUBJECT PROPERTY, GRANTOR/BORROWER GRANTS A SECURITY INTEREST IN SUCH MOBILE HOME OR OTHER STRUCTURE TO THE OWNER OF THE INDEBTEDNESS SECURED BY THIS DEED OF TRUST.

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PRIOR DEED OF RECORD, NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

Tax ID: 07119AG015

Current Owner(s) of Property: JAMES E KANE AND BARBARA J KANE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 9637 BRIARWOOD DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: DITECH FINANCIAL LLC – JUNIOR DOT AND CALVARY PORTFOLIO SERVICES, LLC

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-001388-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Jason Eugene Mellon and Moriah Mellon executed a Deed of Trust to East Tennessee Mortgage Company, Lender and Albert R. Gil, Trustee(s), which was dated July 29, 2005 and recorded on August 4, 2005 in Instrument No. 200508040011170, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Branch Banking and Trust Company, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 26, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

Situated in District No. Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as Lot 11, Evergreen Court, as shown on the plat of the same of record bearing Instrument No. 200405250108182 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

The instrument constituting the source of the Borrower’s interest in the foregoing described property was a Warranty Deed recorded at Instrument No. 200508040011169 in the Register’s Office of Knox Coun-ty, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 038ND 011

Address/Description: 6823 Audrianna Lane, Knoxville, TN 37918.

Current Owner(s): Jason Eugene Mellon and Moriah Mellon.

Other Interested Party(ies): Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Citibank (SD) N.A./Home Depot.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 16-11581 FC02

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on October 31, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth here-in below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by SCARLET HEATH WHITED AND THOMAS WILLIAM WHITED, to Robert M. Wilson, Trustee, on October 24, 2006, as Instrument No. 200610300036888 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Hilldale Trust

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED in District No. Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, being known and designated as Lot 13, Block A, Final plat of OXMOOR HILLS, as shown on the plat of the same of record in Map Book 63-S, Page 22, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description and according to the survey of Kenneth D. Church, dated June 24, 2000 and bearing work order no. 00-06-26.

BEING the same property conveyed to Thomas William Whited and wife, Scarlet Heath Whited by Deed from Philip W. Twitty, aka Philip Whitfield Twitty, unmarried, dated June 26, 2000 and of record in in-strument no. 200006280043755, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

THIS conveyance is made subject to applicable restrictions, building setback lines and all existing ease-ments of record.

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD; NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

Tax ID: 078H C 006

Current Owner(s) of Property: SCARLET HEATH WHITED AND THOMAS WILLIAM WHITED

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7321 Oxmoore Rd, Knoxville, TN 37931, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrep-ancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Ten-nessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable govern-mental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mort-gagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000056-347

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Toni Marie Atchley executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Southwest Funding, L.P., Lender and Alan Pritchard, Trustee(s), which was dated May 27, 2016 and recorded on May 27, 2016 in Instrument No. 201605270069210, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Banc Of California, National Associa-tion Dba Banc Home Loans, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 24, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in the fifth (formerly Eight) Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 50th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

First Tract:

Located about three (3) miles west of Knoxville, said lot herein conveyed is a part of Lot No. 92 in said addition, fronting forty-three (43) feet on Hunter Street and extending back one hundred thirty (130) feet to Lot No. 93. See Map Book 14, Page 106, in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

Also reserving off of the west side of said lot to a strip of land ten (10) feet by one hundred thirty (130) for a street, and the said party of the first party for the strip herein retained deeds to the said second par-ties ten (10) feet off the west side of Lot No. 91, making the property herein conveyed off the west side of Lot No. 91 and thirty-three (33) feet off of Lot No. 92 and the adjoining Lot No. 91; side of the property herein conveyed being forty-three (43) feet by one hundred thirty (130) feet.

Second Tract:

BEING the eastern portion of Lot No. 91 in B. H. Sprankle’s 2nd Addition to West Knoxville, said lot beginning on Hunter Avenue on line of Lot Nos. 90 and 91; thence along Hunter Avenue, forty (40) feet, more or less, to Mr. Slaughter’s Property; thence on his line one hundred twenty (120) feet to a ten (10) foot alley; thence on his line along said alley, thirty seven (37) feet more or less, to Lot No. 90; thence on a line of lot Nos. 90 and 91, one hundred twenty (120) feet to Hunter Avenue, the PLACE OF BEGINNING.

BEING the same property conveyed to Toni Marie Atchely by Special Warranty Deed from Joseph D. Smallman, dated as of May 27, 2016, filed for record as Instrument No. 201605270069209 in the Knox County Register of Deeds Online.

Parcel ID Number: 107FC-034

Address/Description: 4327 Van Dyke Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Current Owner(s): Toni Marie Atchley.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-00302 FC02

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 27, 2002, executed by LINDA CHAPMAN GREEN, conveying certain real property therein described to RAYMOND E LACY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded October 16, 2002, at Instrument Number 200210160032304;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 9, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE 5TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 42ND WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 10 IN BLOCK B OF WINDSOR PARK SUBDIVISION UNIT 2, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 25, PAGE 36, REGISTRAR`S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF RECORD AFORESAID, AS SHOWN BY THE SURVEY OF STANLEY E. HINDS, SURVEYOR, DATED NOVEMBER 19, 1986.

Parcel ID: 093BA023

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4817 PETERSBURG RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): LINDA CHAPMAN GREEN

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: BANK OF AMERICA N.A The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #124882 10/09/2017, 10/16/2017, 10/23/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 9, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JANICE H POWELL, to PRIORITY TRUSTEE SERVICES OF TENNESSEE, L.L.C., Trustee, on February 18, 2005, as Instrument No. 200503020068442 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2005-OPT2, Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2005-OPT2

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN THE 9TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 29TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 48, EDWARDS SUBDIVISION NO. 3, AS SHOWN ON MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 88, CABINET B, SLIDE 305C, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE NORTHWEST LINE OF LICHEN LANE, CORNER TO LOT 55; SAID POINT BEING DISTANT 150 FEET SOUTHWESTERLY FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF REDWOOD ROAD AND THE NORTHWEST LINE OF LICHEN LANE; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT WITH THE LINE OF LICHEN LANE, SOUTH 48 DEG. 37 MIN. WEST 149.51 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 39 DEG. 49 MIN. WEST WITH THE WEST LINE OF THE SUBDIVISION 150.02 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 48 DEG. 37 MIN. EAST 145.4 FEET TO THE CORNER OF LOT 55; THENCE WITH THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 48 AND 55, IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION 150 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, BUILDING SETBACK LINES, AND ANY EASEMENTS WHICH MAY BE OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JANICE H. POWELL, UNMARRIED FROM PAULINE H. KIRKLAND, WIDOW AND NOT RE-MARRIED, BY WARRANTY DEED, DATED SEPTEMBER 10, 2004 OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200409210024578 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 123ED-005

Current Owner(s) of Property: JANICE H POWELL

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 617 LICHEN LN, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920-5245, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-002832-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

COURT NOTICES

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ESTATE OF SUSAN HEISER LARY, LEANDREA “SISSY” OSENTOSKI AND TIMOTHY “CHIP” LARY

IN RE: RUTH HEISER v. ESTATE OF SUSAN HEISER LARY

194539-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendants, ESTATE OF SUSAN HEISER LARY, LEANDREA “SISSY” OSENTOSKI AND TIMOTHY “CHIP” LARY is a non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ESTATE OF SUSAN HEISER LARY, LEANDREA “SISSY” OSENTOSKI AND TIMOTHY “CHIP” LARY it is ordered that said defendants file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Randall Crossing, an Attorney whose address is 1803 Russell Ave Jefferson City, TN 37760, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Part III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 5th day of October, 2017

_____________________________

Clerk and Master

9/25, 10/2, 10/9, 10/16

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: UNKNOWN FATHER

IN RE: JAYCEON IZAIAH-KARTER BRUMFIELD

194371-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendant, Unknown Father is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Unknown Father it is ordered that said defendant file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Barbara Clark, an Attorney whose address is 2415 E. Magnolia Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 15nd day of September, 2017

______________________________

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: JAMES E. HOUSTON, EMERALD HILLS INC C/O JAMES HOUSTON AND BLH ENTERPRISES INC F/K/A BLH ENTERPRISES LLC C/O JAMES E. HOUSTON

IN RE: HOMETRUST BANK v. JAMES E. HOUSTON

194012-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendants JAMES E. HOUSTON, EMERALD HILLS INC C/O JAMES HOUSTON AND BLH ENTERPRISES INC F/K/A BLH ENTERPRISES LLC C/O JAMES E. HOUSTON, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon JAMES E. HOUSTON, EMERALD HILLS INC C/O JAMES HOUSTON AND BLH ENTERPRISES INC F/K/A BLH ENTERPRISES LLC C/O JAMES E. HOUSTON, it is ordered that said defendants, JAMES E. HOUSTON, EMERALD HILLS INC C/O JAMES HOUSTON AND BLH ENTERPRISES INC F/K/A BLH ENTERPRISES LLC C/O JAMES E. HOUSTON, file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with James David Nave, an Attorney whose address is, 11 N. Market St. P.O. Box 7376 Asheville, NC 28802, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 5th day of October, 2017.

______________________________

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: RYAN KEITH HUMPHRIES,

IN RE: JESSICA COREN HUMPHRIES v. RYAN KEITH HUMPHRIES

194590-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendant, RYAN KEITH HUMPHRIES, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon RYAN KEITH HUMPHRIES.

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Gail F. Wortley, an Attorney whose address is, 3715 Powers Street, Knoxville, TN 37917, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael W. Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 29th day of September, 2017.

_________________________ \ Clerk and Master

Petition for annulment

DOCKET NO: 139789

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

PETITION FOR ANNULMENT

THOMAS WILLIAM WARREN, PLAINTIFF

VS

WANDA FAYA PHILLIPS, DEFENDANT

IN THIS CAUSE, IT APPEARING FROM THE ORIGINAL FILE AND THE PETITION FOR ANNULMENT HERETOFORE FILED BY THE PLAINTIFF, THOMAS WILLIAM WARREN, THAT THE DEFENDANT, WANDA FAYA PHILLIPS, FILE HER ANSWER WITH THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND A COPY TO THE PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY, R. BRANDON WHITE, WHOSE ADDRESS IS 216 PHOENIX COURTY, SUITE D, SEYMOUR, TENNESSEE 37865, WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION, EXCLUSIVE OF THE DAY OF PUBLICATION , OR A JUDGEMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED AND THE CAUSE SET FOR HEARING EX PARTE AS TO HER. FURTHER FOR THE PURPOSE OF HEARING THE MATTER, IT IS TO BE HEARD ON JANUARY 12TH, 2018 AT 9:00 AM. OR AS SOON AS THIS CAUSE CAN BE HEARD IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURTROOM, KNOX COUNTY COURTHOUSE, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE. FURTHER, THAT FAILURE TO ANSWER BEFORE OR APPEAR ON THAT DATE WILL RESULT IN THE JUDGEMENT BEING TAKEN AGAINST HER AND ENTRY OF A FINAL ORDER. THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS, IN KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, FOR FOUR (4) SUCCESSIVE WEEKS.

THIS THE 5TH DAY OF OCTOBER, 2017

KNOX COUNTY FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

MIKE HAMMOND, CLERK

KATHY LEWIS, DEPUTY CLERK

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: GIL WILLIAM RANDALL

IN RE: CARSON STONE ANDERSON

¬

194468-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant GIL WILLIAM RANDALL, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon GIL WILLIAM RANDALL, it is ordered that said defendant, GIL WILLIAM RANDALL, file an Answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Jennifer Chadwell, an Attorney whose address is, P.O. Box 4038 Oak Ridge, TN 37831, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 20th day of September, 2017.

_______________________Clerk and Master

9/25, 10/2, 10/9, 10/16

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE

CHANCERY DIVISION

AT CLINTON, TENNESSEE

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Rex Jackson

Whereabouts Unknown

Last Known Address:

201 Callahan Drive, Room 203

Knoxville, TN 37912

Tiffany Jackson

Petitioner

Vs

Rex Jackson

Defendant

No. 17CH881O

It appearing from the pleadings filed in this cause that, Rex Jackson whereabouts is unknown. In compliance with the provisions ofT.C.A. 21-1-204 and the Order of Publication of this court entered September 21, 2017, service ofprocess will be made by publication.

HE IS THEREFORE, HEREBY REQUIRED TO APPEAR, ON OR BEFORE:

November 13, 2017 next, before the Clerk and Master of Chancery Court, located at 100 N. Main Street, Suite 308, Clinton, Tennessee and make defense to the complaint filed against him in said court by Tiffany Jackson, Petitioner or otherwise said complaint will be taken for confessed, and a Judgment by Default entered. Defendant is required to file responsive pleading with the court and Plaintiffs Attorney, Henry D. Forrester, III, 711 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37717. It is further ordered that this Notice be published in the Knoxville Focus for four consecutive weeks.

This 21st day of September, 2017.

Harold P, Cousins Jr.

CLERK AND MASTER

BY: Sandy Sherwood

ChiefDeputy Clerk

Non-Resident Notice

PATRICIA LEE MENDOZA – VS – SALVADOR MENDOZA ARIZAGA

DOCKET #140832

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

IN THIS CAUSE, IT APPEARING FROM THE COMPLAINT FILED, WHICH IS SWORN TO, THAT THE DEFENDANT SALVADOR MENDOZA ARIZAGA IS A NON-RESIDENT OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, OR WHOSE WHEREABOUTS CANNOT BE ASCERTAINED UPON DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRIY, SO THAT THE ORDINARY PROCESS OF LAW CANNOT BE SERVED UPON SALVADOR MENDOZA ARIZAGA.

IT IS ORDERED THAT SAID DEFENDANT FILE AN ANSWER TO AN ACTION OF COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE FILED BY PATRICIA LEE MENDOZA, PLAINTIFF HEREIN, WITH THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT IN KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND WITH L. CLAY WHITE, PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY WHOSE ADDRESS IS 312 S. GAY ST. SUITE 204 KNOXVILLE, TN 37902, WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION, AND IF YOU DO NOT ANSWER OR OTHERWISE RESPOND, A DEFAULT JUDGEMENT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU ON THE THIRTIETH (30TH) DAY AFTER THE FOURTH (4TH) PUBLICATION. THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS FOR FOUR (4) CONSECUTIVE WEEKS.

THIS IS THE 24TH DAY OF AUGUST, 2017

MIKE HAMMOND CLERK

BARBARA DAVIS DEPUTY CLERK.

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: RALPH EDWARD VANCE, JR., DAVID ALLEN GRAY, and the UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER, the father of JACOB EDWARD RYAN VANCE, born to LORA MICHELLE PARROTT VANCE.

IN RE: DOCKET # 1-311-17 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, DIVISION I, AT KNOXVILLE

In this cause, it appearing from the Adoption Petition filed, which is sworn to, that the respondents, RALPH EDWARD VANCE, JR., DAVID ALLEN GRAY, and the UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER, biological or legal father of the child, is either a non-resident of the state or whose present whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that ordinary service of process of law cannot be served upon them. It is ORDERED by the Court that the respondents, RALPH EDWARD VANCE, JR., DAVID ALLEN GRAY, and the UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER, file an Answer with the Clerk, Catherine Shanks, P. O. Box 379, Knoxville, TN 37901 and with N. David Roberts, Jr. attorney for the petitioners, whose address is P. O. Box 2564, Knoxville TN 37901 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to you before KRISTI M. DAVIS, Circuit Judge, Knox County Circuit Court, City County Building, Main Avenue Knoxville TN. This notice will be published in The Focus, newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This the 13th day of September, 2017

/s/ CATHERINE SHANKS, Circuit Court Clerk

Published: 09/18/2017, 09/25/2017, 10/02/2017, 10/09/17

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

CHARLES DORTON

Docket number 79437-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of CHARLES DORTON who died May 20th, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 26TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2017

Estate of CHARLES DORTON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE (S)

SHARON ELAINE BASS; EXECUTRIX

3013 GREENHILL DR.

CENTERVILLE, TN 37033

BILL W. PETTY

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

705 GATE LANE, STE 202

KNOXVILLE, TN 37909

10/2 & 10/9

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BETTY R ETHERTON DOCKET NUMBER 79382-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 21 day of SEPTEMBER 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

BETTY R ETHERTON

who died Jul 4, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first

publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received

an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 21 day of SEPTEMBER, 2017.

ESTATE OF BETTY R ETHERTON PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

DALE ETHERTON; ADMINISTRATOR

945 PINEY GROVE CHURCH ROAD

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

KEVIN A DEAN ATTORNEY AT LAW P.O. BOX 39

KNOXVILLE, TN. 37901

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

MARY B. HOLLAND

Docket number 79451-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of MARY B. HOLLAND who died JULY 21ST, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 26TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2017

Estate of MARY B. HOLLAND

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE (S)

CONNIE LOU HOLLAND; EXECUTRIX

2004 MCCLAIN RD.

KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

ROBERT W. GODWIN

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

4611 OLD BROADWAY

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DANNY WILLIAM SHOCKLEY DOCKET NUMBER 79397-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 12TH day of SEPTEMBER 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

DANNY WILLIAM SHOCKLEY

who died Aug 5, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first

publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 12TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2017.

Personal Representatives:

ALLEN RAY SHOCKLEY; ADMINISTRATOR

223 KIRKWOOD ST., KNOXVILLE, TN 37914

SUZANNE N. PRICE ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

800 S. GAY ST., STE. 2001, KNOXVILLE, TN 37929

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RONALD DALE SMITH

DOCKET NUMBER 79300-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 12TH day of SEPTEMBER 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

RONALD DALE SMITH

who died Jul 3, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or

before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2)

otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first pubulication of this notic’e if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received

an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 12TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2017.

ESTATE OF RONALD DALE SMITH PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

SHEILA SMITH; ADMINISTRATRIX

3400 MORNING DEW LANE,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37931

THEODORE KERN ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

800 S. GAY ST., STE. 1600,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37929

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

STEPHEN WADE BOYLE

Docket number 79345-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 27TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of STEPHEN WADE BOYLE who died JULY 30TH, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 27TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2017

Estate of STEPHEN WADE BOYLE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE (S)

WILLIAM KENNETH BOYLE, III; EXECUTOR

3008 MELBOURNE COURT EAST

MOUNTY JULIET, TN 37122

STACIE D. MILLER AND SAMUEL C. DOAK

ATTORNEY AT LAW

800 S. GAY STREET SUITE 2300

KNOXVILLE, TN 37929

MISC. Notices

Notice of Auction

In Lieu of Lien vehicles to be sold at public auction at 1925 Callahan Drive Knoxville, TN 37912. 10/16/2017

2007 Mini Cooper VIN# WMWMF33537TL68915

2006 Hyundai SGX VIN# 5NPEU46C66H121999

2004 Dodge Dakota VIN# 1D7GL32N14S748143

2001 Lexus GS3 VIN# JT8BD69S310128320

PUBLIC NOTICE

Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization

Executive Board Meeting, October 25, 2017

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Executive Board will meet on Wednesday, October 25th at 9 a.m. in the Small Assembly Room of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN. The full Agenda will be available on the TPO website approximately one week prior to the meeting and can be found here: www.knoxtrans.org/meeting. If you would like a copy of the final Agenda please contact the TPO. If you need assistance or accommodation for a disability please notify the TPO three business days in advance of the meeting and we will be glad to work with you in obliging any reasonable request.

865-215-2694 or dori.caron@knoxtrans.org.