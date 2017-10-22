Legal and Public Notices for the week of October 23, 2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Tanya D. Phillips a/k/a Tanya McClellan executed a Deed of Trust to Beneficial Tennessee, Inc., Lender and Kyle M. Walters, Trustee(s), which was dated April 18, 2007 and recorded on April 20, 2007 in Instrument No. 200704200085766, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 14, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NUMBER SEVEN (7) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHIN THE 31ST WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOTS NUMBERS 7, 8, 9, 10 AND 11 OF THE RIVERVIEW DIVISION CHILHOWEE HILLS ADDITION TO KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 10, PAGE 98 IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WHICH IS MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHEASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SEMINOLE DRIVE, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION, 150.0 FEET FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SEMINOLE DRIVE WITH THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF COMANCHE STREET; THENCE WITH LOT 6 OF SAID ADDITION, SOUTH 63 DEG 55 MIN WEST, 124.90 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE WITH LOTS 46 THRU 50 OF SAID ADDITION, NORTH 43 DEG 23 MIN 37 SEC WEST, 125.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE WITH LOT 12, NORTH 63 DEG 55 MIN EAST, 124.90 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHWESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SEMINOLE DRIVE THENCE WITH SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, SOUTH 43 DEG 23 MIN 37 SEC EAST, 125.0 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THE POINT OF BEGINNING ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF KENNETH D. CHURCH DATE MAY 20, 1984 BEARING WORK ORDER NUMBER 84-5-26.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM HERMAN X. PHILLIPS, TENANCY NOT STATED, TO TANYA D. PHILLIPS, TENANCY NOT STATED, BY DEED RECORDED 11/8/00, IN INSTRUMENT 200011080032228, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. TAX MAP OR PARCEL ID NO.: 71JD006

Parcel ID Number: 071JD 006

Address/Description: 323 Seminole Road, Knoxville, TN 37914.

Current Owner(s): TANYA D. PHILLIPS.

Other Interested Party(ies): Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Beneficial and CitiBank South Dakota, N.A..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 16-16606 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Frankie T. Slay executed a Deed of Trust to Associates Home Equity Loan Corporation, Lender and Transcontinental Title Co. of Knox Co. TN, Trustee(s), which was dated April 20, 1999 and recorded on April 28, 1999 in Book 3580, Page 6, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, CitiMortgage, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 21, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in the First Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, within the Fourteenth Ward of the City of Knoxville, being all of Lot Number 6 in Block D of N. E. Booher’s Subdivision, as shown by map of record in Map Book 16, Page 102, Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, said lot fronting 60 feet on the Northwest side of Boyd’s Bridge Pike, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the Northwest line of Boyd’s Bridge Pike, distance in a Northeasterly direction 332.75 feet from the point of intersection of Boyd’s Bridge Pike with Elmwood Street and marking common corner with Lots 5 and 6; thence North 47 deg. 31 min. West with the dividing line between Lots 5 and 6, 117.65 feet to an iron pin in the Southeast line of Villa Sites 2nd Addition; thence with said Addition line, North 43 deg. 11 min. East, 60 feet to an iron pin, common corner of Lots 6 and 7, N. E. Booher’s Subdivision; thence South 47 deg. 31 min. East with the dividing line between Lots 6 and 7, 117.65 feet to an iron pin in the Northwest line of Boyd’s Bridge Pike; thence with Boyd’s Bridge Pike, South 43 deg. 11 min. West 60 feet to the point of BEGINNING.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO FRANKIE T. SLAY, BY QUITCLAIM DEED FROM JAMES E. SLAY, DATED JULY 30, 1996, AND RECORDED SEPTEMBER 30, 1996 IN BOOK 2226, PAGE 1109, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID Number: 082LL-016

Address/Description: 3029 Boyds Bridge Pike, Knoxville, TN 37914.

Current Owner(s): James E. Slay and Frankie Slay.

Other Interested Party(ies): Internal Revenue Service.

This sale is also subject to the right of redemption by the INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, DEPARTMENT OF THE U.S. TREASURY, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. 7425(d)(1) by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in: Instrument No. 200604100084744 Serial Number 282244406. Notice of the sale has been given to the Internal Revenue Service in accordance with 26 U.S.C. 7425(b).

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-13121 FC01

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 4, 2009, executed by AMANDA K. WEBER , CHRISTOPHER S WEBER, conveying certain real property therein described to CHARLES E. TONKIN, II, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded December 17, 2009, at Instrument Number 200912170041563;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 21, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 44, FINAL PLAT OF THE WALNUT GROVE SUBDIVISION, UNIT 2, AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD AT INSTRUMENT NO. 199912130044160 AND 199912130044161 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, BUILDING SETBACK LIENS AND CONDITIONS OF RECORD IN SAID REGISTER`S OFFICE.

Parcel ID: 162JB040

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 12921 CLEAR RIDGE RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37922. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): AMANDA K. WEBER , CHRISTOPHER S WEBER

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #125450 10/23/2017, 10/30/2017, 11/06/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 21, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by MICHAEL E. GROOMS AND LAURIE A. GROOMS, to WESLEY D. TURNER, Trustee, on March 23, 2006, as Instrument No. 200603310081564 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-W5

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

LAND IN KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 17, BLOCK K, ON THE PLAN OF COLONIAL VILLAGE ADDITION SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 15, PAGE 5, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MICHAEL E. GROOMS AND LAURIE A. CURETON IN INSTRUMENT NO.200103210062293 DATED 03/21/2001, IN REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 123LN006

Current Owner(s) of Property: MICHAEL E. GROOMS AND LAURIE A. GROOMS

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 304 CANTERBURY DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-002839-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 27, 2002, executed by LINDA CHAPMAN GREEN, conveying certain real property therein described to RAYMOND E LACY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded October 16, 2002, at Instrument Number 200210160032304;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 9, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE 5TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 42ND WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 10 IN BLOCK B OF WINDSOR PARK SUBDIVISION UNIT 2, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 25, PAGE 36, REGISTRAR`S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF RECORD AFORESAID, AS SHOWN BY THE SURVEY OF STANLEY E. HINDS, SURVEYOR, DATED NOVEMBER 19, 1986.

Parcel ID: 093BA023

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4817 PETERSBURG RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): LINDA CHAPMAN GREEN

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: BANK OF AMERICA N.A The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #124882 10/09/2017, 10/16/2017, 10/23/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 9, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JANICE H POWELL, to PRIORITY TRUSTEE SERVICES OF TENNESSEE, L.L.C., Trustee, on February 18, 2005, as Instrument No. 200503020068442 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2005-OPT2, Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2005-OPT2

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN THE 9TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 29TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 48, EDWARDS SUBDIVISION NO. 3, AS SHOWN ON MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 88, CABINET B, SLIDE 305C, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE NORTHWEST LINE OF LICHEN LANE, CORNER TO LOT 55; SAID POINT BEING DISTANT 150 FEET SOUTHWESTERLY FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF REDWOOD ROAD AND THE NORTHWEST LINE OF LICHEN LANE; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT WITH THE LINE OF LICHEN LANE, SOUTH 48 DEG. 37 MIN. WEST 149.51 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 39 DEG. 49 MIN. WEST WITH THE WEST LINE OF THE SUBDIVISION 150.02 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 48 DEG. 37 MIN. EAST 145.4 FEET TO THE CORNER OF LOT 55; THENCE WITH THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 48 AND 55, IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION 150 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, BUILDING SETBACK LINES, AND ANY EASEMENTS WHICH MAY BE OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JANICE H. POWELL, UNMARRIED FROM PAULINE H. KIRKLAND, WIDOW AND NOT RE-MARRIED, BY WARRANTY DEED, DATED SEPTEMBER 10, 2004 OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200409210024578 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 123ED-005

Current Owner(s) of Property: JANICE H POWELL

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 617 LICHEN LN, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920-5245, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-002832-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 17, 2014, executed by AMY MURRELL AND MITCHELL MURRELL, conveying certain real property therein described to TITLE SPECIALISTS, INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded September 19, 2014, at Instrument Number 201409190016532; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to The Money Source, Inc who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 8, BLOCK C, BERKSHIRE WOODS, SUBDIVISION, REVISED UNIT 1, AS SHOWN ON MAP OF SAME RECORD IN MAP BOOK 48-S, PAGE 77, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, SETBACK LINES AND EASEMENTS OF RECORD.

Parcel ID: 105J-E-022.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1205 WALLINGFORD ROAD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): AMY MURRELL AND MITCHELL MURRELL

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #125325 10/16/2017, 10/23/2017, 10/30/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 21, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by MARK TULL AND MICHELLE TULL, to WEST KNOX TITLE AGENCY, Trustee, on November 17, 2006, as Instrument No. 200611220043948 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: U.S. BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR C-BASS 2007-CB2 TRUST, C-BASS MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-CB2

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN THE SIXTH (6TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 6, BLOCK J, VILLAGE GREEN SUBDIVISION, UNIT 2, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF SAME OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET D, SLIDE 307-A, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD, NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MARK TULL AND WIFE, MICHELLE TULL BY DEED DATED JULY 23, 2002, RECORDED AS INSTRUMENT NO. 200207310009041, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS AND BUILDING SETBACK LINES OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE.

Tax ID: 142KC-016

Current Owner(s) of Property: MARK TULL AND MICHELLE TULL

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 11721 GEORGETOWNE DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37922, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: VILLAGE GREEN HOMEOWNERS` ASSOCIATION, INC AND JUDGMENT IN FAVOR OF CITIBANK, N.A AND STATE TAX LIEN IN FAVOR OF STATE OF TENNESSEE

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 13-004844-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Barry McQuithy and Sheila McQuithy executed a Deed of Trust to Chase Bank USA, N.A., Lender and David R. Wilson, Trustee(s), which was dated October 26, 2007 and recorded on November 13, 2007 in Instrument No. 200711130038907, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 7, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in Civil District Five (5), of Knox County, Tennessee, within the 41st ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, being known and designated as all of Lot 6, HOLLOWAY SUBDIVISION, as shown on map of same record in Map Book 20, Page 138, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, said property being more particularly bounded and described as shown on map of aforesaid addition, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description, according to the survey of Howard T. Dawson, RLS #1301, 124 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, dated May 19, 1994, drawing number 94-654; said premises being improved with a dwelling bearing the address of 1708 Merchants Road, Knoxville, Tennessee.

BEING the same property conveyed to Barry S. McQuithy and wife, Sheila M. McQuithy by Warranty Deed from Sotha B. Guffie, unmarried dated May 20, 1994 and recorded in Book 2141, Page 297 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 080CA 005

Address/Description: 1708 Merchant Drive, Knoxville, TN 37912.

Current Owner(s): Barry S. McQuithy and wife Sheila M. McQuithy.

Other Interested Party(ies): Acuity.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 16-09237 FC04

COURT NOTICES

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: RYAN KEITH HUMPHRIES,

IN RE: JESSICA COREN HUMPHRIES v. RYAN KEITH HUMPHRIES

194590-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendant, RYAN KEITH HUMPHRIES, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon RYAN KEITH HUMPHRIES.

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Gail F. Wortley, an Attorney whose address is, 3715 Powers Street, Knoxville, TN 37917, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael W. Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 29th day of September, 2017.

_________________________ \ Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: GEORGE KUSHIGBOR

IN RE: KHADEJA AL-KHELAIFI v. GEORGE KUSHIGBOR

194303-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant GEORGE KUSHIGBOR, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon GEORGE KUSHIGBOR, it is ordered that said defendant, GEORGE KUSHIGBOR, file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Danny Garland, an Attorney whose address is, 103 Suburban Rd. Suite 201B Knoxville, TN 37923, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 9th day of October, 2017.

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ESTATE OF SUSAN HEISER LARY, LEANDREA “SISSY” OSENTOSKI AND TIMOTHY “CHIP” LARY

IN RE: RUTH HEISER v. ESTATE OF SUSAN HEISER LARY

194539-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendants, ESTATE OF SUSAN HEISER LARY, LEANDREA “SISSY” OSENTOSKI AND TIMOTHY “CHIP” LARY is a non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ESTATE OF SUSAN HEISER LARY, LEANDREA “SISSY” OSENTOSKI AND TIMOTHY “CHIP” LARY it is ordered that said defendants file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Randall Crossing, an Attorney whose address is 1803 Russell Ave Jefferson City, TN 37760, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Part III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 5th day of October, 2017

_____________________________

Clerk and Master

9/25, 10/2, 10/9, 10/16

Petition for annulment

DOCKET NO: 139789

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

PETITION FOR ANNULMENT

THOMAS WILLIAM WARREN, PLAINTIFF

VS

WANDA FAYA PHILLIPS, DEFENDANT

IN THIS CAUSE, IT APPEARING FROM THE ORIGINAL FILE AND THE PETITION FOR ANNULMENT HERETOFORE FILED BY THE PLAINTIFF, THOMAS WILLIAM WARREN, THAT THE DEFENDANT, WANDA FAYA PHILLIPS, FILE HER ANSWER WITH THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND A COPY TO THE PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY, R. BRANDON WHITE, WHOSE ADDRESS IS 216 PHOENIX COURTY, SUITE D, SEYMOUR, TENNESSEE 37865, WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION, EXCLUSIVE OF THE DAY OF PUBLICATION , OR A JUDGEMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED AND THE CAUSE SET FOR HEARING EX PARTE AS TO HER. FURTHER FOR THE PURPOSE OF HEARING THE MATTER, IT IS TO BE HEARD ON JANUARY 12TH, 2018 AT 9:00 AM. OR AS SOON AS THIS CAUSE CAN BE HEARD IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURTROOM, KNOX COUNTY COURTHOUSE, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE. FURTHER, THAT FAILURE TO ANSWER BEFORE OR APPEAR ON THAT DATE WILL RESULT IN THE JUDGEMENT BEING TAKEN AGAINST HER AND ENTRY OF A FINAL ORDER. THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS, IN KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, FOR FOUR (4) SUCCESSIVE WEEKS.

THIS THE 5TH DAY OF OCTOBER, 2017

KNOX COUNTY FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

MIKE HAMMOND, CLERK

KATHY LEWIS, DEPUTY CLERK

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: JAMES E. HOUSTON, EMERALD HILLS INC C/O JAMES HOUSTON AND BLH ENTERPRISES INC F/K/A BLH ENTERPRISES LLC C/O JAMES E. HOUSTON

IN RE: HOMETRUST BANK v. JAMES E. HOUSTON

194012-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendants JAMES E. HOUSTON, EMERALD HILLS INC C/O JAMES HOUSTON AND BLH ENTERPRISES INC F/K/A BLH ENTERPRISES LLC C/O JAMES E. HOUSTON, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon JAMES E. HOUSTON, EMERALD HILLS INC C/O JAMES HOUSTON AND BLH ENTERPRISES INC F/K/A BLH ENTERPRISES LLC C/O JAMES E. HOUSTON, it is ordered that said defendants, JAMES E. HOUSTON, EMERALD HILLS INC C/O JAMES HOUSTON AND BLH ENTERPRISES INC F/K/A BLH ENTERPRISES LLC C/O JAMES E. HOUSTON, file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with James David Nave, an Attorney whose address is, 11 N. Market St. P.O. Box 7376 Asheville, NC 28802, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 5th day of October, 2017.

______________________________

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: DAYTON DOWNS;

IN RE: AMRI DATISHA WILLIS

194655-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant DAYTON DOWNS a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon DAYTON DOWNS it is ordered that said defendant DAYTON DOWNS file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Theodore Kern, an Attorneys whose address is, 800 S. Gay Street, Suite 1600, Knoxville, TN 37929 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 17th day of October, 2017.

_____________________________ Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF BARBARA LYNN GENTRY,

IN RE: U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A. v. FRED FOSTER, JR.

194368-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendant, ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF BARBARA LYNN GENTRY, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF BARBARA LYNN GENTRY.

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Nicholas H. Adler, an Attorney whose address is, 6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140, Brentwood, TN 37027, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael W. Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 19th day of October, 2017.

___________________

Clerk and Master

Non-Resident Notice

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE

CHANCERY DIVISION

AT CLINTON, TENNESSEE

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Robert Letanosky

Whereabouts Unknown

Last Known Address:

7223 Oak Field Lane

Powell, TN 37849

Lisa Letanosky

Petitioner

VS

Robert Letanosky

Defendant

17CH9119

It appearing from the pleadings filed in this cause that, Robert Letanosky, whereabouts is unknown. In compliance with the provisions of T.C.A. 21-1-204 and the Order of Publication of this court entered October 11, 2017, service of process will be made by publication.

HE IS THEREFORE, HEREBY REQUIRED TO APPEAR, ON OR BEFORE: 30 days from the last date of publication next, before the Clerk and Master of Chancery Court, located at 100 N. Main Street, Suite 308, Clinton, Tennessee and make defense to the complaint filed against him in said court by Lisa Letanosky, Petitioner or otherwise said complaint will be taken for confessed, and a Judgment by Default entered. Defendant is required to file responsive pleading with the court and Plaintiff’s Attorney, Henry D. Forrester, III, 711 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37717. It is further ordered that this Notice be published in the Knoxville Focus for four consecutive weeks.

This 13th day of October, 2017

Harold P. Cousins Jr.

CLERK AND MASTER

BY: Sandy Sherwood

Chief Deputy Clerk

Attorney Requesting: Henry Daniel Forrester, III

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of JAMES BARNES

Docket Number 79384-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 29th Day of September, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of JAMES BARNES who died AUGUST 12TH, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 29TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER

Estate of JAMES BARNES

JUANITA J. BARNES; ADMINISTRATRIX

8445 REALITY LANE,

CORRYTON, TN 37721

SCOTT B. HAHN

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

5344 N. BROADWAY, STE 101

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

PUBLISH: 10/16 & 10/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of EDNA INEZ CAPPS

Docket Number 79488-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 5TH DAY OF OCTOBER, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of EDNA INEZ CAPPS who died JUNE 30TH, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 29TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER

Estate of EDNA INEZ CAPPS

TERESA SMITH; ADMINISTRATRIX

7209 TEXAS VALLEY RD.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37938

STEPHEN K. GARRETT ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

7838 BARKER RD., CORRYTON, TN 37721

PUBLISH: 10/16 & 10/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

TIMOTHY BEELER

Docket Number 79479-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 3RD DAY OF OCTOBER, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of TIMOTHY BEELER who died OCTOBER 18, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3RD DAY OF OCTOBER

Estate of TIMOTHY BEELER

JAMES AUSTIN BEELER

4730 SPECTER WAY, KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

PUBLISH: 10/16 & 10/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of DENNIS RICHARD CASE

Docket Number 79171-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 4TH DAY OF OCTOBER, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of DENNIS RICHARD CASE who died JUNE 28, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 4TH DAY OF OCTOBER

Estate of DENNIS RICHARD CASE

DAVID B. HAMILTON; ADMINISTRATOR

1810 MERCHANT DR. KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

DAVID B. HAMILTON; ATTORNEY AT LAW

1810 MERCHANT DR. KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

PUBLISH: 10/16 & 10/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of MARY A. DRUM

Docket Number 78935-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH DAY OF OCTOBER, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of MARY A. DRUM who died FEBRUARY 7TH, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 6TH DAY OF OCTOBER

Estate of MARY A. DRUM

WENDY DRUM COUNTISS; ADMINISTRATRIX

8600 OLDE COLONY TRAIL, #111, KNOXVILLE TN 37923

PUBLISH: 10/16 & 10/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of JEAN PINKSTON

Docket Number 79474-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 2ND DAY OF OCTOBER, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of JEAN PINKSTON who died SEPTEMBER 7TH, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 2ND DAY OF OCTOBER

Estate of JEAN PINKSTON

KATHY THOMAS; CO-EXECUTRIX

9207 WELCH RD.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37938

BETTY DEVAULT; CO-EXECUTRIX

7213 W. CHERMONT CIRCLE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

ROBERT A. COLE ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

3715 POWERS ST., KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

PUBLISH: 10/16 & 10/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of JOYCE G. SMITH

Docket Number 79385-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH DAY OF OCTOBER, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of JOYCE G. SMITH who died SEPTEMBER 5TH, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 6TH DAY OF OCTOBER

Estate of JOYCE G. SMITH

GARY I. SMITH; EXECUTOR

1209 TIMBER TRAIL, AUBURN, IN 46706

PUBLISH: 10/16 & 10/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of THOMAS CROCKETT, JR.

Docket Number 79497-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 9TH DAY OF OCTOBER, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of THOMAS CROCKETT, JR. who died JULY 23, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 9TH DAY OF OCTOBER

Estate of THOMAS CROCKETT, JR.

PATRICIA R. CROCKETT; EXECUTRIX

1012 CORNING RD. KNOXVILLE, TN 37923

PUBLISH: 10/16 & 10/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF AARON MEANS, SR.

DOCKET NUMBER 79409-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH day of SEPTEMBER 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of AARON MEANS, SR.

who died Jul 28, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 28TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2017.

AARON Z. MEANS, SR.; ADMINISTRATOR

6011 TEANECK PLACE,

CHARLOTTE, NC 28215

BARBARA W. CLARK

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

2415 E. MAGNOLIA AVE.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PAULA BROOKS HAWLEY DOCKET NUMBER 79444-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH day of SEPTEMBER 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

PAULA BROOKS HAWLEY

who died Aug 23, 2015, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 28TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2017.

DOUGLAS KELLER; CO-ADMINISTRATOR

5919 HOLSTON HILLS RD., KNOXVILLE, TN 37914

JACOB P. HAWLEY, JR.; CO-ADMINISTRATOR

4227 TOWANDA TRAIL,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37919

WILLIAM W. PETTY ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

705 GATE LANE, STE. 202, KNOXVILLE, TN 37909

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHN W. MOORE DOCKET NUMBER 79504-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 10TH day of OCTOBER 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

JOHN W. MOORE

who died Sep 14, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication;. or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the lOTH day of OCTOBER, 2017.

ESTATE OF JOHN W. MOORE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

BARRY D. MOORE; ADMINISTRATOR

6054 WARREN PARK LANE,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

ROGER HYMAN ATTORNEY-AT-LAW P.O. BOX 26072,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37912-9672

MISC. Notices

Legal Section 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

Bid 2612, Cargo Van, due 11/28/17;

Bid 2613, Heavy Equipment Trailer, due 11/29/17;

Bid 2615, Inskip Elementary Additions and Renovations, due 12/12/17;

Bid 2616, Library Security Systems Monitoring, due 11/27/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/procurement. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

Notice of Auction

The following described vehicles impounded/repaired/towed will be sold at public and/or private auction in compliance with the Tennessee Public Acts 1967, Chapter 240, house Bill 379. The sale will be held at Jim’s Garage & Wrecker Service Vehicle Impoundment Lot located at 5906 Waldon Street, Knoxville, TN 37919.

These vehicles have been checked through the files of the Commissioner of Revenue, Title Section, Division of Motor Vehicles, Department of Revenue, State of Tennessee. In appropriate cases, the vehicles have been checked in other states, and the owners and/or lienholders have been notified by certified mail. In those instances where no vehicle identification/serial number or license number was available, this Public Notice in the newspaper will comply with the law.

The failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their rights to reclaim any vehicle listed below not bearing a VIN/serial number shall be deemed a waiver of all rights and title and authorization to sell said vehicle.

06 NISSAN ALTIMA 1N4AL11D56N397449

05 CHEVY T- BLAZER 1GNDT13S352309265

99 CHRYSLER VAN 1C4GP54G0XB562462

94 FORD PU 1FTHF26H3RLA81761

03 NISSAN XTERRA 5N1ED28Y83C660141

05 DODGE ? 1B3EL46X85N588931

7) 92 OLDS CUTLASS 1G3AL54NON6371372

94 JEEP 1J4FJ27S3RL111738

09 HONDA CRV JHLRE38579C009741

05 CHEVY IMPALA 2G1WF52E859218286