Legal and Public Notices for the week of October 30, 2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Tanya D. Phillips a/k/a Tanya McClellan executed a Deed of Trust to Beneficial Tennessee, Inc., Lender and Kyle M. Walters, Trustee(s), which was dated April 18, 2007 and recorded on April 20, 2007 in Instrument No. 200704200085766, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 14, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NUMBER SEVEN (7) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHIN THE 31ST WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOTS NUMBERS 7, 8, 9, 10 AND 11 OF THE RIVERVIEW DIVISION CHILHOWEE HILLS ADDITION TO KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 10, PAGE 98 IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WHICH IS MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHEASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SEMINOLE DRIVE, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION, 150.0 FEET FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SEMINOLE DRIVE WITH THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF COMANCHE STREET; THENCE WITH LOT 6 OF SAID ADDITION, SOUTH 63 DEG 55 MIN WEST, 124.90 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE WITH LOTS 46 THRU 50 OF SAID ADDITION, NORTH 43 DEG 23 MIN 37 SEC WEST, 125.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE WITH LOT 12, NORTH 63 DEG 55 MIN EAST, 124.90 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHWESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SEMINOLE DRIVE THENCE WITH SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, SOUTH 43 DEG 23 MIN 37 SEC EAST, 125.0 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THE POINT OF BEGINNING ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF KENNETH D. CHURCH DATE MAY 20, 1984 BEARING WORK ORDER NUMBER 84-5-26.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM HERMAN X. PHILLIPS, TENANCY NOT STATED, TO TANYA D. PHILLIPS, TENANCY NOT STATED, BY DEED RECORDED 11/8/00, IN INSTRUMENT 200011080032228, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. TAX MAP OR PARCEL ID NO.: 71JD006

Parcel ID Number: 071JD 006

Address/Description: 323 Seminole Road, Knoxville, TN 37914.

Current Owner(s): TANYA D. PHILLIPS.

Other Interested Party(ies): Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Beneficial and CitiBank South Dakota, N.A..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 16-16606 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Frankie T. Slay executed a Deed of Trust to Associates Home Equity Loan Corporation, Lender and Transcontinental Title Co. of Knox Co. TN, Trustee(s), which was dated April 20, 1999 and recorded on April 28, 1999 in Book 3580, Page 6, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, CitiMortgage, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 21, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in the First Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, within the Fourteenth Ward of the City of Knoxville, being all of Lot Number 6 in Block D of N. E. Booher’s Subdivision, as shown by map of record in Map Book 16, Page 102, Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, said lot fronting 60 feet on the Northwest side of Boyd’s Bridge Pike, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the Northwest line of Boyd’s Bridge Pike, distance in a Northeasterly direction 332.75 feet from the point of intersection of Boyd’s Bridge Pike with Elmwood Street and marking common corner with Lots 5 and 6; thence North 47 deg. 31 min. West with the dividing line between Lots 5 and 6, 117.65 feet to an iron pin in the Southeast line of Villa Sites 2nd Addition; thence with said Addition line, North 43 deg. 11 min. East, 60 feet to an iron pin, common corner of Lots 6 and 7, N. E. Booher’s Subdivision; thence South 47 deg. 31 min. East with the dividing line between Lots 6 and 7, 117.65 feet to an iron pin in the Northwest line of Boyd’s Bridge Pike; thence with Boyd’s Bridge Pike, South 43 deg. 11 min. West 60 feet to the point of BEGINNING.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO FRANKIE T. SLAY, BY QUITCLAIM DEED FROM JAMES E. SLAY, DATED JULY 30, 1996, AND RECORDED SEPTEMBER 30, 1996 IN BOOK 2226, PAGE 1109, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID Number: 082LL-016

Address/Description: 3029 Boyds Bridge Pike, Knoxville, TN 37914.

Current Owner(s): James E. Slay and Frankie Slay.

Other Interested Party(ies): Internal Revenue Service.

This sale is also subject to the right of redemption by the INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, DEPARTMENT OF THE U.S. TREASURY, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. 7425(d)(1) by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in: Instrument No. 200604100084744 Serial Number 282244406. Notice of the sale has been given to the Internal Revenue Service in accordance with 26 U.S.C. 7425(b).

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-13121 FC01

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 4, 2009, executed by AMANDA K. WEBER , CHRISTOPHER S WEBER, conveying certain real property therein described to CHARLES E. TONKIN, II, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded December 17, 2009, at Instrument Number 200912170041563;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 21, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 44, FINAL PLAT OF THE WALNUT GROVE SUBDIVISION, UNIT 2, AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD AT INSTRUMENT NO. 199912130044160 AND 199912130044161 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, BUILDING SETBACK LIENS AND CONDITIONS OF RECORD IN SAID REGISTER`S OFFICE.

Parcel ID: 162JB040

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 12921 CLEAR RIDGE RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37922. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): AMANDA K. WEBER , CHRISTOPHER S WEBER

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #125450 10/23/2017, 10/30/2017, 11/06/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 21, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by MICHAEL E. GROOMS AND LAURIE A. GROOMS, to WESLEY D. TURNER, Trustee, on March 23, 2006, as Instrument No. 200603310081564 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-W5

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

LAND IN KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 17, BLOCK K, ON THE PLAN OF COLONIAL VILLAGE ADDITION SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 15, PAGE 5, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MICHAEL E. GROOMS AND LAURIE A. CURETON IN INSTRUMENT NO.200103210062293 DATED 03/21/2001, IN REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 123LN006

Current Owner(s) of Property: MICHAEL E. GROOMS AND LAURIE A. GROOMS

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 304 CANTERBURY DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-002839-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 17, 2014, executed by AMY MURRELL AND MITCHELL MURRELL, conveying certain real property therein described to TITLE SPECIALISTS, INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded September 19, 2014, at Instrument Number 201409190016532; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to The Money Source, Inc who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 8, BLOCK C, BERKSHIRE WOODS, SUBDIVISION, REVISED UNIT 1, AS SHOWN ON MAP OF SAME RECORD IN MAP BOOK 48-S, PAGE 77, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, SETBACK LINES AND EASEMENTS OF RECORD.

Parcel ID: 105J-E-022.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1205 WALLINGFORD ROAD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): AMY MURRELL AND MITCHELL MURRELL

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #125325 10/16/2017, 10/23/2017, 10/30/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 21, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by MARK TULL AND MICHELLE TULL, to WEST KNOX TITLE AGENCY, Trustee, on November 17, 2006, as Instrument No. 200611220043948 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: U.S. BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR C-BASS 2007-CB2 TRUST, C-BASS MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-CB2

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN THE SIXTH (6TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 6, BLOCK J, VILLAGE GREEN SUBDIVISION, UNIT 2, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF SAME OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET D, SLIDE 307-A, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD, NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MARK TULL AND WIFE, MICHELLE TULL BY DEED DATED JULY 23, 2002, RECORDED AS INSTRUMENT NO. 200207310009041, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS AND BUILDING SETBACK LINES OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE.

Tax ID: 142KC-016

Current Owner(s) of Property: MARK TULL AND MICHELLE TULL

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 11721 GEORGETOWNE DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37922, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: VILLAGE GREEN HOMEOWNERS` ASSOCIATION, INC AND JUDGMENT IN FAVOR OF CITIBANK, N.A AND STATE TAX LIEN IN FAVOR OF STATE OF TENNESSEE

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 13-004844-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Barry McQuithy and Sheila McQuithy executed a Deed of Trust to Chase Bank USA, N.A., Lender and David R. Wilson, Trustee(s), which was dated October 26, 2007 and recorded on November 13, 2007 in Instrument No. 200711130038907, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 7, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in Civil District Five (5), of Knox County, Tennessee, within the 41st ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, being known and designated as all of Lot 6, HOLLOWAY SUBDIVISION, as shown on map of same record in Map Book 20, Page 138, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, said property being more particularly bounded and described as shown on map of aforesaid addition, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description, according to the survey of Howard T. Dawson, RLS #1301, 124 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, dated May 19, 1994, drawing number 94-654; said premises being improved with a dwelling bearing the address of 1708 Merchants Road, Knoxville, Tennessee.

BEING the same property conveyed to Barry S. McQuithy and wife, Sheila M. McQuithy by Warranty Deed from Sotha B. Guffie, unmarried dated May 20, 1994 and recorded in Book 2141, Page 297 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 080CA 005

Address/Description: 1708 Merchant Drive, Knoxville, TN 37912.

Current Owner(s): Barry S. McQuithy and wife Sheila M. McQuithy.

Other Interested Party(ies): Acuity.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 16-09237 FC04

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 4, 2014, executed by ANGELA L. BOURNE, conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B PITT. JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded November 17, 2014, at Instrument Number 201411170027514;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 18, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF KNOX IN THE STATE OF TN SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. ONE (FORMERLY NO. TWO) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND IN THE TWELFTH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE AND BEING LOT NO.1 IN DAILEY HEIGHTS ADDITION TO KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AS SHOWN BY SURVEY OF SEHORN & KENNEDY, ENGINEERS OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE DATED AUGUST 1976 AND OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 12, PAGE 121, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 095CH-022

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2149 DANDRIDGE AVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37915. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ANGELA L. BOURNE

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #126077 10/30/2017, 12/18/2017, 12/25/2017, 01/01/2018

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 30, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North Side Entrance, City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by MONROE STEGER AND ODESSA STEGER, to US TITLE, Trustee, on February 22, 2007, as Instrument No. 200702280069407 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the certificateholders of the CWABS, Inc., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-1

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Legal description for property commonly known as:

1217 Holston Park Road Knoxville TN 37914

A certain tract or parcel of land located in Knox County, Tennessee, described as follows to-wit:

Situated, lying and being in the seventh civil district of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 30th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot No. 4, Block “D” in what is known as Holston Park Subdivision, a subdivision to Knoxville, Tennessee, and as shown by map or said subdivision of record in map book 24, at page 97 in the Register`s Office of Knox County, Tennessee, said lot being more particularly bounded and described as shown on map of said subdivision of record aforesaid, to which map specific reference is hereby made for more particular description, and as shown by survey of G.T. Trotter, JR., surveyor, Knoxville, Tennessee, bearing dated December 12, 1967, said premises are improved with dwelling house fronting on Holston Park,

Being the same property conveyed to Monroe Steger and wife, Odesssa Steger from Paul L. Underwood and wife, Jacqueline Underwood by warranty deed dated December 20, 1967 of record in 1370, page 797, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

The above description is the same as found in prior deed of record as a boundary line survey was note done at the time of this conveyance.

This conveyance is subject to all restrictions, easements, setback lines, and other conditions shown of record in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 083IG 005

Current Owner(s) of Property: MONROE STEGER AND ODESSA STEGER

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1217 Holston Park Dr., Knoxville, TN 37914, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000064-370

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Keith E. Baker and Heather L. Baker executed a Deed of Trust to Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee, Lender and Investor’s Trust Company, Trustee(s), which was dated March 13, 2009 and recorded on March 19, 2009 in Instrument No. 200903190059108, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank National Association, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 21, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

TRACT I

SITUATED in the Sixth (6th) Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, and being known and designated as Lot 2, Bakhom Subdivision, as shown by the map of same of record in Map Book 67-S, Page 68, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description. Said property is improved with a dwelling house.

TRACT II

SITUATED in District Number Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, being all of Lot #1 in Bakhom Subdivision, as shown on plat of record in Map Book 67-S, Page 68, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said lot.

This conveyance is made subject to the following:

(a) Restrictions of record in Book of Deeds 1658, Page 8, in the Knox County Register’s Office.

(b) Easements as shown on map hereinabove described.

BEING the same property conveyed to Keith E. Baker and wife, Heather L. Baker, from Keith E. Baker, aka Keith Baker, by Quit Claim Deed dated 10-27-2003, of record in Instrument No. 200310280047901, Register’s Office, Knox County, Tennessee.

This conveyance is made subject to all applicable restrictions, existing easements, building setback lines and to all conditions as shown by map of record.

Parcel ID Number: 077FA002 and 077FA001

Address/Description: 3905 Hillbrook Drive, Knoxville, TN 37931.

Current Owner(s): Keith E. Baker and Heather L. Baker.

Other Interested Party(ies): ORNL Federal Credit Union; American Express Centurion Bank; and Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-15905 FC01

COURT NOTICES

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TUSHAR KUMAR -Vs- RACHNA DEVI

Docket # 141427

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant RACHNA DEVI is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon RACHNA DEVI .

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer to an action of COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE filed by TUSHAR KUMAR, Plaintiff herein, with the Fourth Circuit Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, and with NICHOLAS D. BUNSTINE, Plaintiff’s Attorney whose address is 800 SOUTH GAY ST. SUITE 2001 KNOXVILLE, TN. 37929, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, and if you do not answer or otherwise respond, a Default Judgment may be entered against you on the thirtieth (30th) day after the fourth (4th) publication. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This the 25th day of OCTOBER, 2017.

_______________________

Mike Hammond

Clerk

_______________________

Deputy Clerk

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: APRIL CONLEY HOBBY

RE: THERESA CONLEY VS. APRIL CONLEY HOBBY AND DARRELL BURRIS

THE MATTER OF: LYLA JOEL BURRIS DOB 6/15/12

IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Petition filed, which is sworn to, that the respondent April Conley Hobby, a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon April Conley Hobby, it is ordered that said defendant April Conley Hobby shall file an answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court at 3223 Division Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919, and with Robert A. Cole, an Attorney whose address is 3715 Powers Street Knoxville, TN 37917 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Judge Timothy E. Irwin at the Knox County Juvenile, 3323 Division Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This ____________ day of October, 2017

Robert A. Cole, Attorney

3715 Powers Street

Knoxville, Tennessee 37917

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: RYAN KEITH HUMPHRIES,

IN RE: JESSICA COREN HUMPHRIES v. RYAN KEITH HUMPHRIES

NO. 194590-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendant, RYAN KEITH HUMPHRIES, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon RYAN KEITH HUMPHRIES.

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Gail F. Wortley, an Attorney whose address is, 3715 Powers Street, Knoxville, TN 37917, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael W. Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 29th day of September, 2017.

_________________________ \ Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: GEORGE KUSHIGBOR

IN RE: KHADEJA AL-KHELAIFI v. GEORGE KUSHIGBOR

NO. 194303-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant GEORGE KUSHIGBOR, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon GEORGE KUSHIGBOR, it is ordered that said defendant, GEORGE KUSHIGBOR, file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Danny Garland, an Attorney whose address is, 103 Suburban Rd. Suite 201B Knoxville, TN 37923, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 9th day of October, 2017.

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ESTATE OF SUSAN HEISER LARY, LEANDREA “SISSY” OSENTOSKI AND TIMOTHY “CHIP” LARY

IN RE: RUTH HEISER v. ESTATE OF SUSAN HEISER LARY

NO. 194539-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendants, ESTATE OF SUSAN HEISER LARY, LEANDREA “SISSY” OSENTOSKI AND TIMOTHY “CHIP” LARY is a non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ESTATE OF SUSAN HEISER LARY, LEANDREA “SISSY” OSENTOSKI AND TIMOTHY “CHIP” LARY it is ordered that said defendants file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Randall Crossing, an Attorney whose address is 1803 Russell Ave Jefferson City, TN 37760, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Part III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 5th day of October, 2017

_____________________________

Clerk and Master

9/25, 10/2, 10/9, 10/16

Petition for annulment

DOCKET NO: 139789

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

PETITION FOR ANNULMENT

THOMAS WILLIAM WARREN, PLAINTIFF

VS

WANDA FAYA PHILLIPS, DEFENDANT

IN THIS CAUSE, IT APPEARING FROM THE ORIGINAL FILE AND THE PETITION FOR ANNULMENT HERETOFORE FILED BY THE PLAINTIFF, THOMAS WILLIAM WARREN, THAT THE DEFENDANT, WANDA FAYA PHILLIPS, FILE HER ANSWER WITH THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND A COPY TO THE PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY, R. BRANDON WHITE, WHOSE ADDRESS IS 216 PHOENIX COURTY, SUITE D, SEYMOUR, TENNESSEE 37865, WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION, EXCLUSIVE OF THE DAY OF PUBLICATION , OR A JUDGEMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED AND THE CAUSE SET FOR HEARING EX PARTE AS TO HER. FURTHER FOR THE PURPOSE OF HEARING THE MATTER, IT IS TO BE HEARD ON JANUARY 12TH, 2018 AT 9:00 AM. OR AS SOON AS THIS CAUSE CAN BE HEARD IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURTROOM, KNOX COUNTY COURTHOUSE, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE. FURTHER, THAT FAILURE TO ANSWER BEFORE OR APPEAR ON THAT DATE WILL RESULT IN THE JUDGEMENT BEING TAKEN AGAINST HER AND ENTRY OF A FINAL ORDER. THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS, IN KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, FOR FOUR (4) SUCCESSIVE WEEKS.

THIS THE 5TH DAY OF OCTOBER, 2017

KNOX COUNTY FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

MIKE HAMMOND, CLERK

KATHY LEWIS, DEPUTY CLERK

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: JAMES E. HOUSTON, EMERALD HILLS INC C/O JAMES HOUSTON AND BLH ENTERPRISES INC F/K/A BLH ENTERPRISES LLC C/O JAMES E. HOUSTON

IN RE: HOMETRUST BANK v. JAMES E. HOUSTON

NO. 194012-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendants JAMES E. HOUSTON, EMERALD HILLS INC C/O JAMES HOUSTON AND BLH ENTERPRISES INC F/K/A BLH ENTERPRISES LLC C/O JAMES E. HOUSTON, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon JAMES E. HOUSTON, EMERALD HILLS INC C/O JAMES HOUSTON AND BLH ENTERPRISES INC F/K/A BLH ENTERPRISES LLC C/O JAMES E. HOUSTON, it is ordered that said defendants, JAMES E. HOUSTON, EMERALD HILLS INC C/O JAMES HOUSTON AND BLH ENTERPRISES INC F/K/A BLH ENTERPRISES LLC C/O JAMES E. HOUSTON, file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with James David Nave, an Attorney whose address is, 11 N. Market St. P.O. Box 7376 Asheville, NC 28802, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 5th day of October, 2017.

______________________________

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: DAYTON DOWNS;

IN RE: AMRI DATISHA WILLIS

NO. 194655-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant DAYTON DOWNS a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon DAYTON DOWNS it is ordered that said defendant DAYTON DOWNS file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Theodore Kern, an Attorneys whose address is, 800 S. Gay Street, Suite 1600, Knoxville, TN 37929 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 17th day of October, 2017.

_____________________________ Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF BARBARA LYNN GENTRY,

IN RE: U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A. v. FRED FOSTER, JR.

NO. 194368-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendant, ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF BARBARA LYNN GENTRY, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF BARBARA LYNN GENTRY.

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Nicholas H. Adler, an Attorney whose address is, 6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140, Brentwood, TN 37027, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael W. Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 19th day of October, 2017.

___________________

Clerk and Master

Non-Resident Notice

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE

CHANCERY DIVISION

AT CLINTON, TENNESSEE

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Robert Letanosky

Whereabouts Unknown

Last Known Address:

7223 Oak Field Lane

Powell, TN 37849

Lisa Letanosky

Petitioner

VS

Robert Letanosky

Defendant

NO. 17CH9119

It appearing from the pleadings filed in this cause that, Robert Letanosky, whereabouts is unknown. In compliance with the provisions of T.C.A. 21-1-204 and the Order of Publication of this court entered October 11, 2017, service of process will be made by publication.

HE IS THEREFORE, HEREBY REQUIRED TO APPEAR, ON OR BEFORE: 30 days from the last date of publication next, before the Clerk and Master of Chancery Court, located at 100 N. Main Street, Suite 308, Clinton, Tennessee and make defense to the complaint filed against him in said court by Lisa Letanosky, Petitioner or otherwise said complaint will be taken for confessed, and a Judgment by Default entered. Defendant is required to file responsive pleading with the court and Plaintiff’s Attorney, Henry D. Forrester, III, 711 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37717. It is further ordered that this Notice be published in the Knoxville Focus for four consecutive weeks.

This 13th day of October, 2017

Harold P. Cousins Jr.

CLERK AND MASTER

BY: Sandy Sherwood

Chief Deputy Clerk

Attorney Requesting: Henry Daniel Forrester, III

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

BEATRICE CLIFTON

Docket number 79521-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of October 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the

Estate of BEATRICE CLIFTON

who died September 27, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 20TH day of October, 2017

Estate of BEATRICE CLIFTON

MELISSA B. COX; EXECUTRIX

2212 JONES STREET

KNOXVILE, TN 37920

PUBLISH: October 30. 20217 and November 6, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

MARGARET ROSS GAITER

Docket number 79336-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of October 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the

Estate of Mary Estelle King

who died May 12, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 25th day of October, 2017

Estate of Margaret Ross Gaiter

Felix R. Gaiter; CO-EXECUTOR

212 GAITER CIRCLE

KNOXVILLE, TN 37915

PEGGY G. JACKSON; CO-EXECUTOR

9023 TWEED ROAD

RICHMOND, VA 23228

PUBLISH: October 30. 20217 and November 6, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

MARY ESTELLE KING

Docket number 79552-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of October 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the

Estate of Mary Estelle King

who died June 21, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 25th day of October, 2017

Estate of Mary Estelle King

Personal Representative(s)

Doris Branum; Administratrix

221 Gardner Lane,

Powell, TN 37849

Robert W Godwin

Attorney at Law

4611 Old Broadway

Knoxville, TN 37918

PUBLISH: October 30. 20217 and November 6, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

LENA CAROLYN MCFALLS

Docket number 79541-1

Notice is hereby given that on the20th day of October 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

LENA CAROLYN MCFALLS

who died Sep 13, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 20th day of October, 2017

Estate of LENA CAROLYN MCFALLS

Personal Representative (s)

Rick Herron; Executor

1574 maremont Road

Knoxville, TN 37918

Lauren s. Brown

Attorney at Law

110 Cogdill Road

Knoxville, TN 37922

PUBLISH: «Publish_Date» & «Publish_D_2»10/30 & 11/6/17

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY THOMPSON

DOCKET NUMBER 79496-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 17 day of OCTOBER

2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

MARY THOMPSON

who died Jul 2, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received

an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 17 day of OCTOBER, 2017.

ESTATE OF MARY THOMPSON PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

CARL E THOMPSON; EXECUTOR

2809 LAY AVENUE

KNOXVILLE, TN. 37914

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

WILLIAM F. WEBSTER

Docket number 79211-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of October 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the

Estate of WILLIAM F. WEBSTER

who died May 18, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 23RD day of October, 2017

Estate of WILLIAM F. WEBSTER

C. DONALD WEBSTER; ADMINISTRATOR

6623 LILLIAN DRIVE

KNOXVILLE, TN 37920

BROOKE GIVENS

ATTORNEY AT LAW

110 COGDILL ROAD

KNOXVILLE,TN 37922

PUBLISH: October 30. 20217 and November 6, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHARLES RUSSELL BAY DOCKET NUMBER 79523-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 17 day of OCTOBER

2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

CHARLES RUSSELL BAY

who died Aug 9, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (l)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 17 day of’ocTOBER, 2017.

ESTATE OF CHARLES RUSSELL BAY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

CARRIE BAY; ADMINISTRATRIX

642 DRY GAP PIKE

KNOXVILLE, TN. 37912

RUFUS W BEAMER, JR.

ATTORNEY AT LAW

707 MARKET STREET

KNOXVILLE, TN. 37902

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

HERBERT F. AYERS

Docket number 79540-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of October 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the

Estate of HERBERT F. AYRES

who died JULY 9, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 20TH day of October, 2017

Estate of HERBERT F. AYRES

Personal Representative (s)

Barbara Gray; Administratrix CTA

3525 Christine Lane

Kodak, TN 37764

Lauren S. Brown

Attorney At Law

110 Cogdill Road

Knoxville, TN 37922

PUBLISH: October 30. 20217 and November 6, 2017

MISC. Notices

Legal Section 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

Bid 2578, Railroad Crossing Safety Improvements, due 12/13/17;

Bid 2614, Miscellaneous Construction Services, due 12/5/17;

Bid 2617, Car Washing Services, due 12/7/17;

Bid 2618, Carter Convenience Center Renovation, due 12/5/17;

RFP 2619, Sale and Redevelopment of Rule High School, due 12/7/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/procurement. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization

Technical Committee Meeting, November 14, 2017

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Technical Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 14th at 9 a.m. in the Small Assembly Room of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN. The full Agenda will be available on the TPO website approximately one week prior to the meeting and can be found here: www.knoxtrans.org/meeting. If you would like a copy of the final Agenda please contact the TPO. If you need assistance or accommodation for a disability please notify the TPO three business days in advance of the meeting and we will be glad to work with you in obliging any reasonable request.

865-215-2694 or dori.caron@knoxtrans.org.

Notice of Auction

In compliance with TCA 66-14-102 thru 66-14-106 the following cars will be sold on November 17, 2017 @ 2:00 PM @ Cedar Bluff Towing, Inc. 623 Simmons Road Knoxville, TN if total bill is not paid by date of sale.

1993 Mer Couga 1MEPM6247PH636771

1988 Che S10 1GCBS14E3J2216476

1985 Chr Fifth 1C3BF66P7FX567518

2003 Hon Pilot 2HKYF18573H554411

2004 For F-150 1FTPX14574NC42329

1999 For Explo 1FMZU32X7XUC45478

1999 Mit Eclip 4A3AK44Y0XE092730

1995 Toy Corol 1NXAE04B8SZ285135

2005 Toy Corol 2T1BR32E55C464147

1995 Bui LeSab 1G4HP52L3SH550960

2005 Dod Magnu 2D4FV48V95H159379

2009 Pon G6 1G2ZK57K594235428

1995 Nis Picku 1N6SD11S4SC373981

2004 Pon Vibe 5Y2SL64804Z418420

1994 Che K1500 2GCEK19K9R1262711

1992 Ken K100E 1XKEDR9X1NJ379370

2000 Hon Accor 1HGCG5660YA027529

2002 Che Ventu 1GNDX13E02D206853

1995 Sat S Ser 1G8ZJ5272SZ225251

2005 For Focus 1FAFP34N25W147444

2001 Che Silve 2GCEC19V511203666

2013 For Fusio 3FA6P0H96DR255336

2004 Saa 9-3 YS3FB45S741059870

2006 Chr PT Cr 3A8FY58B26T240435

1999 Jee Grand 1J4GW58S2XC616141

2005 Dod Grand 2D4GP44L45R482459

1996 Che S10 1GCCS19W7TK210950

2000 Mer Sable 1MEFM50U5YA647805

2016 Kia Rio KNADM4A32G6632850

1997 Bui LeSab 1G4HP52K9VH402839

2003 Chr PT Cr 3C4FY48B33T602379

1995 Cad Sevil 1G6KY5291SU817986

1993 Nis Picku 1N6HD16Y6PC349020

1998 Toy Corol 2T1BR18E0WC040520

1996 Sat S Ser 1G8ZK5274TZ251848

2003 Toy Camry 4T1BE32K93U127204

2000 Dod Neon 1B3ES46C0YD642331

1996 Bui Centu 1G4AG55M7T6415290

2001 Mit Eclip 4A3AE45G81E100884

1990 BMW 3 ser WBAAD2311LED26289

1995 Toy Camry 4T1SK12C1SU510445

2000 Acu RL JH4KA9657YC005458

2004 For Musta 1FAFP404X4F118789

2000 Nis Altim 1N4DL01D7YC177736

2002 Toy 4Runn JT3HN86R620386472

2005 Maz Mazda 1YVHP80D555M07879

2008 Nis Versa 3N1BC11E08L445405

2011 Nis Versa 3N1BC1CP3BL407317

1985 Che Astro 1GCDM15N9FB176641

2006 Maz Mazda JM1BK343861480929

2006 Toy Corol JTDBR32E760087445

1996 Che Caval 1G1JC1240T7118717

2008 Sat Astra W08AT671885065683

1999 Hon CR-V JHLRD2840XC016872

2005 Yam YZF-R JYARJ06E05A027400

2002 For Explo 1FMZU64E52UA16142

2001 Chr PT Cr 3C8FY4BB11T312288

1995 Toy Tacom 4TAUN73CXSZ035401

2011 Nis Altim 1N4AL2AP4BC155371

2006 Toy Prius JTDKB20U367073073

2000 Sub Fores JF1SF6556YH702163

2005 Sat VUE 5GZCZ634X5S865542

1998 Mer C-Cla WDBHA23G7WA646142

2001 Toy Avalo 4T1BF28B91U176849

2006 FREIGTLIN 3AKGGLB51GSGR6720

Notice of Auction

In compliance with TCA 66-14-102 thru 66-14-106 the following cars will be sold on November 17, 2017 @ 2:00 PM @ Chestnut Street Transport & Recovery, Inc. 5000 Rutledge Pike Knoxville, TN if total bill is not paid by date of sale.

1999 Mer Villa 4M2XV11T8XDJ49946

2004 Acu TL 19UUA66274A021732

1996 Acu TL JH4UA2657TC011527

1994 Hon Accor 1HGCD5632RA024843

2004 Bui LeSab 1G4HP52K744140857

2003 Hon CR85 JH2HE07C53K001939

2000 Pon Sunfi 1G2JB1249Y7181160

2003 Inf I35 JNKDA31A93T100042

2004 Toy Matri 2T1KR32E84C288192

2004 Maz Mazda JM1BK143641128112

1990 Che Lumin 2G1WL54T2L1144380

1999 Hon Accor 1HGCG1658XA019015

2012 Toy Camry 4T4BF1FK3CR203808

1998 Cad Devil 1G6KD54Y4WU731707

2004 For Tauru 1FAHP55U44A116119

2001 Vol S40 YV1VS29501F687693

1987 Mit Might JA7FL24D0HP046177

1998 Che Lumin 2G1WL52M9W9182352

2003 Hon Odyss 5FNRL18003B146509

2006 Vol S40 YV1MS382X62173020

2003 Dod Strat 4B3AG42G03E157097

1996 Mer Grand 2MELM74W0TX618884

2004 Che Impal 2G1WF52EX49126921

2002 Vol Jetta 3VWSE69M42M060380

2002 Mit Eclip 4A3AC44G42E041194

2000 Hon Accor 1HGCG5669YA016285

2005 Dod Grand 2D8GP44L75R170246

2000 Pon Grand 1G2NE52T7YM722330

2003 Bui Centu 2G4WS52J831192117

2005 Che Malib 1G1ZT54835F283552

2001 Dod Ram P 1B7HC16X21S659837

1997 For Explo 1FMDU32XXVUC87621

Notice of Auction

THE OWNERSAND/OR LIEN HOLDERS OF THE FOLLOWING VEHICLES ARE HERBY NOTIFIED OF THEIR RIGHTS TO PAY ALL CHARGES AND RECLAIM SAID VEHICLES BEING HELD AT THE STORAGE LOT OF RICK’S AUTOMOTIVE CENTER. FAILURE TO RECLAIM THESE VEHICLES WILL BE DEEMED A WAIVEROF ALL RIGHTS, TITLE AND CONSENT TO DISPOSE OF SAID VEHICLE AT PUBLIC AUCTION ON NOVEMBER 10 AT 9AM AT 8609 NORRIS LN, KNOXVILLE, TN 37938.

1995 BUICK 1G4BR82P2SR419646,

1995 CHEVROLET 2G1FP32P9S2144481,

2002 DODGE 1B4HS78Z42F119658