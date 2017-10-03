National Night Out Is Tonight!

—from the City of Knoxville’s Office of Neighborhoods

Tonight’s the night to celebrate the good work of diligent neighbors, officers, and first responders who help keep our neighborhoods safer!

Many neighborhoods around Knoxville will be participating by serving meals, playing games, delighting in desserts, playing music, and engaging in community conversations. Others are illuminating their porch lights in support.

What a great way for our neighborhoods to join together, work together, support one another, and be a part of something bigger that celebrates a team effort to keep neighborhoods safe.

See the list of participants here, which include Burlington Residents Association, Chilhowee Park Neighborhood Association, Cold Springs Neighborhood Watch, Dandridge Avenue Neighborhood Watch, Fountaincrest Neighborhood Association, Harrill Hills Neighborhood Watch, Holston Oaks Tenants Association, Inskip Community Association,

Mechanicsville Community Association, Michael Meadowview Neighborhood Watch, Old North Knoxville, South Woodlawn Neighborhood Association, Spring Hill Villas Home Owners Association, Vestal Community Organization, West Haven Village Neighborhood Community, West View community, Westavia Woods Neighborhood Watch, and Western Heights Tenants Association.