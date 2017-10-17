Pumpkin Centerpiece Workshop at UT Arboretum October 24th

The UT Arboretum Society will hold a “Make and Take Pumpkin Centerpiece” Workshop on Tuesday, October 24th from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the UT Arboretum Program Shelter, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge.

Join UT Arboretum Education Program Coordinator, Michelle Campanis, to make a centerpiece in a fresh pumpkin. Michelle will lead the group in looking at ideas and examples of fall-themed centerpieces using pumpkins, gourds and other plants.

Materials will be supplied. The class fee is $25. Registration is required and is limited to 20 participants.

To register and for payment information, call 865-483-7277 or email janet_bigelow@tds.net.

For more information on this program or the UT Arboretum Society, call 865-483-7277.

This program is one of many lectures and activities offered this year by the UT Arboretum Society, celebrating 52 years in 2017. The program is cosponsored by the UT Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2014, is one of 10 outdoor laboratories located throughout the state as part of the UT AgResearch system. AgResearch is a division of the UT Institute of Agriculture. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.