THE SALVATION ARMY NEEDS RED KETTLE CAMPAIGN BELL RINGERS

The Salvation Army’s Knoxville Area Command will kick off its annual Red Kettle Campaign on Friday, November 10 across its six-county service area. This year’s goal is 8% higher than the total money raised in last year’s campaign. The Red Kettle Campaign is the organization’s largest fundraiser and drives its various local programs and services throughout the year. There are over 100 total kettle locations in the area that must have a bell ringer to raise money. They are seeking volunteer bell ringers as well as hired bell ringers to help fill the locations and shifts that are not popular with volunteers to help the campaign to reach its goal.

Over the last several years, the number of volunteer bell ringers and hours served have been on a steady incline. However, to maximize money raised, The Salvation Army hopes to hire 50-60 bell ringers to help man as many kettles as possible daily. Moreover, the campaign provides that many job opportunities to the unemployed and underemployed in our community.

The Salvation Army is hosting hiring sessions every Wednesday at its N. Broadway campus in Knoxville. Those interested applying may do between 10 a.m. – noon and 2 – 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary. All applicants must have two forms of identification.

For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign or any of The Salvation Army’s programs, please call (865) 525-9401.