Sevier County Days at NASCAR Speedpark

NASCAR SpeedPark Smoky Mountains™, the official family fun park of NASCAR®, celebrates its local community during Sevier County Days from Nov. 1 through Nov. 5. To reach even more people in the community this year, any person who resides or works in Sevier, Cocke and Jefferson County will receive all-day, unlimited play to NASCAR SpeedPark with a donation of $5 and one canned food item.

Special events throughout the week include a Church Youth Group Night and Smoky Mountain Sing Off Youth Vocal Competition. The Church Youth Group Night is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2. Local youth groups are encouraged to bring their friends and family for a fun, faith-filled evening at NASCAR SpeedPark that includes a brief worship service, live music and dinner.

In keeping with the spirit of Sevier County Days, NASCAR SpeedPark will hold its first youth vocal competition to give young artists the opportunity to perform for friends, family and the public. Singers aged 12 to 21, who call Tennessee home, will compete in either the junior or senior categories.

The overall grand prize winner, from either age category, will receive a recording session from Sound Biscuit Productions and a photo shoot from Gage Models/Talent. The first place winner in the senior category will receive an opportunity to perform at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pigeon Forge. Likewise, the winner in the junior category will receive the opportunity to have a pre-show at Country Tonight Theatre in Pigeon Forge. Matt Cordell from Showplace Theater will serve as the competition’s emcee and 2017 Miss Tennessee Caty Davis will kick off the show with a special performance.

“We’ve been blessed to be a part of the Sevier County community for 18 years and we’re excited to welcome back everyone who has celebrated Sevier County Days with us in the past,” said Ben Hess, general manager of NASCAR SpeedPark Smoky Mountains. “By adding Smoky Mountain Sing Off to our Sevier County Days celebration, we’ve found another opportunity to showcase our homegrown talent. You will be blown away by voices of these up-and-coming singers.”

PARC, the operator of NASCAR SpeedPark Smoky Mountains, is committed to supporting the community by pursuing nonprofit partnerships in Sevier County and investing in its residents. Donations collected during Sevier County Days will be returned to the local community through the works of the United Way of Sevier County, PARC Foundation and Sevier County Food Ministries.

Hours of operation during Sevier County Days are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Photo identification proving Sevier, Cocke or Jefferson County residency or a current check pay stub proving employment in Sevier, Cocke or Jefferson County will be required for park entry.

For more details on Sevier County Days, visit www.nascarspeedpark.com/ nspcares

For more details on Smoky Mountain Sing Off, contact Marlene Danko at 865-908-5500 x4343 or visit www.nascarspeedpark.com/ singoff