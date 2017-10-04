Sonny Melton Scholarship Fund Established

Apex Bank to match first $50,000

The Sonny Melton Scholarship Fund to honor the life and legacy of Sonny Melton, a Big Sandy native who was the first identified victim of the Las Vegas tragedy, has been established at Apex Bank. Sonny’s mother has been a member of the Apex Bank family for over forty years.

Sonny Melton and wife, Dr. Heather Gulish Melton, attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival the night of October 1, 2017, when the tragic events occurred. Sonny Melton gave his life protecting his wife.

Sonny Melton graduated from Union University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. He was a registered nurse at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, TN. The Sonny Melton Scholarship Fund was created to celebrate Sonny’s life by assisting graduating Big Sandy High School Seniors who desire to pursue a career in nursing.

To assist in endowing the fund, Apex Bank has committed to match the first $50,000 in private contributions to the fund. To honor Sonny’s life and professional work, Apex invites you to join in contributing to Sonny’s fund. The goal is to expand opportunities in Sonny’s hometown while encouraging others to follow his lead and pursue a career in nursing.

Let Sonny’s life inspire Big Sandy’s youth. Help make a difference by contributing to the fund today. Call 865.500.5454, e-mail donate@sonnymeltonfund.com or visit www.sonnymeltonfund.com to join our efforts.