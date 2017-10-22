Train wrecks in Inskip

Nineteen cars derailed in the Inskip neighborhood Saturday evening. Several of the shipping containers fell into industrial warehouses along the track. No injuries were reported and no evacuation was necessary. The Knoxville Police Department is keeping viewers away from the recovery work as the mangled railroad cars are being loaded onto flatbed trucks and removed. Cedar Lane was closed overnight but reopened Sunday morning. East Inskip Drive remained closed as workers continued the removal work. (Photos by Mike and Lettie Steely)

