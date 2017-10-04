Unwanted Medication Collection to be held Saturday, Oct. 7

Members of the East Tennessee Regional Medication Collection Coalition will be on hand to collect and properly dispose of unwanted medicines Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ingles market located at 430 E. Emory Road in Powell.

Medicines can be dropped off at this location ONLY during the event. At all other times, Knox County residents can bring old or unused medicines to the Knoxville Police Department Safety Building at 800 Howard Baker Jr. Ave. The Safety Building is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This event is sponsored by: the Knoxville Police Department, Knox County and City of Knoxville Solid Waste Offices, Knox County Health Department, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, UT Academy of Student Pharmacists, KUB, Metro Drug Coalition, Hallsdale Powell Utility District, Knoxville Academy of Medical Alliance, WBIR, Food City and Moe’s Southwest Grill.

For more information visit http://www.medicationcollection.org/.