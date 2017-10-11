UT Welcomes Fans to South Carolina Game Saturday

UT welcomes fans and visitors to campus Saturday for the football game against the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.

Kickoff is set for noon EDT. Gates open at 10 a.m. ESPN will televise the game.

UT reminds fans that no items can be left or stored at the stadium gates or left unattended on campus grounds.

The Vol Walk will begin at 9:45 a.m. in front of the Torchbearer statue on Volunteer Boulevard as the members of the football team proceed down Peyton Manning Pass to the stadium. Former players will also participate in the Vol Walk and run through the T prior to kickoff.

The Pride of the Southland Band will begin marching at 10:20 a.m. from the Natalie L. Haslam Music Center on Volunteer Boulevard to the Haslam Business Building, then make a right turn onto the pedestrian bridge connecting Volunteer Boulevard to the Hill. The band will then circle down the slope to Phillip Fulmer Way, perform a musical salute to the Hill, and enter the stadium from the north.

The Toyota Volunteer Village offers pregame festivities for fans of all ages beginning at 8:30 a.m. Located in the Humanities Plaza, Volunteer Village features pregame appearances from Smokey, Junior Smokey, cheerleaders, and UT’s dance team.

Read more about stadium security, parking, and traffic.