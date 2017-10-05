Volunteer Driven Program in Need of Volunteer Drivers

Knoxville-Knox County CAC’s (Community Action Committee) Volunteer Assisted Transportation program is seeking volunteer drivers to assist seniors and people with disabilities to medical appointments, shopping trips, beauty appointments, and other fun activities!

Professional training and vehicles are provided. Volunteers will drive agency-owned, hybrid sedans or wheelchair accessible mini-vans and receive training to include First Aid & CPR certification!

Volunteers are needed for weekdays, evenings and weekends. Drivers must be 21 years of age and have at least 3 years of driving experience. Flexible scheduling is available to all volunteers.

Call to Volunteer and Schedule your training today! Contact Nancy Welch at 865-673-5001 or nancy.welch@cactrans.org