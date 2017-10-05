Volunteer East Tennessee Announces Third Annual Volunteer Expo

Free annual event helps connect community nonprofits with local volunteers and supporters

On Saturday, October 7, 2017, Volunteer East Tennessee’s annual Volunteer Expo, the area’s largest volunteer fair, returns to West Town Mall. The Volunteer Expo is a free event with more than 40 participating nonprofits in one location. The expo was created by Volunteer East Tennessee to help community members connect with nonprofits and learn about service opportunities that match their skills and interests.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Volunteer Expo attendees can meet with and learn about a variety of nonprofits that make a difference in the community. Participating organizations represent the arts, humanities, the environment, animal welfare, health, human services and more. If you have ever wanted to make a difference but did not know how to get involved, the Volunteer Expo is a great place to start — whether you are looking for a one-time volunteer opportunity or a long-term commitment.

“We see the Volunteer Expo as a way to highlight the nonprofits that help make Knoxville a thriving community, many of which rely on the generous support from volunteers,” said Alyson Gallaher Executive Director of Volunteer East Tennessee. “Volunteer East Tennessee has a commitment to help grow the collective of our partner nonprofit organizations, which positively impacts our community. We are proud to organize and host this event for the greater Knoxville area at West Town Mall.”

There is no cost for community members to attend the event. The first 300 attendees to create volunteer accounts on-site or show proof of an existing volunteer account with www.volunteeretn.org, receive a Volunteer East Tennessee PopSocket. There will be a DIY service project happening on-site during the Expo. The project, assembling hygiene kits, will be sent via the Red Cross to recent hurricane disaster areas. Community members participating in the Volunteer Expo will also be eligible for a raffle with an assortment of prizes.

For more information on the Volunteer Expo, please visit VolunteerETN.org/VolunteerExpo or contact Melanie Vincent, Regional Director at 865.582.4085.