Volunteer Tennessee AmeriCorps Information Session in Knoxville, TN

Are you an organization looking to expand your services to meet community needs? If so, hosting a National Service program might be for you! Join Volunteer Tennessee at an informational session to learn more about AmeriCorps.

Come and find out:

What AmeriCorps is and how it can expand the capacity of your organization

About the opportunity to apply for federal funds to support national service programs

The timeline and application instructions for the Tennessee AmeriCorps State 2018 Notice of Funding Opportunity Educational institutions, public and private non-profit, governmental and faith-based agencies are eligible to apply for national service funding.

If your organization has ever thought about applying to host AmeriCorps members, please attend:

October 11, 9:30 a.m.

The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee

2247 Western Avenue

Knoxville, TN

The session will last approximately 2 hours. Please RSVP by visiting: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TN_ACSessions2017

Contact Stephanie Houghton at 615-741-9237 or Stephanie.Houghton@tn.gov with any questions about the sessions.