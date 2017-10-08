Volunteer Tennessee AmeriCorps Information Session in Knoxville, TN

Are you an organization looking to expand your services to meet community needs? If so, hosting a National Service program might be for you! Join Volunteer Tennessee at an informational session to learn more about AmeriCorps.
Come and find out:
- What AmeriCorps is and how it can expand the capacity of your organization
- About the opportunity to apply for federal funds to support national service programs
- The timeline and application instructions for the Tennessee AmeriCorps State 2018 Notice of Funding Opportunity Educational institutions, public and private non-profit, governmental and faith-based agencies are eligible to apply for national service funding.
If your organization has ever thought about applying to host AmeriCorps members, please attend:
October 11, 9:30 a.m.
The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee
2247 Western Avenue
Knoxville, TN
The session will last approximately 2 hours. Please RSVP by visiting: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TN_ACSessions2017
Contact Stephanie Houghton at 615-741-9237 or Stephanie.Houghton@tn.gov with any questions about the sessions.
