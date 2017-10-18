West Knox Lions Club Pancake Breakfast

The West Knox Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 21 at the BRAVO! Cucina Italiana, 106 Major Reynolds Place, in Knoxville.

The West Knox Lions Club will be serving pancakes, sausage, or bacon and eggs.

Tickets for the breakfast are $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under.

If you, your company or other group would like to sponsor a table, the donation is $25 with no pancake tickets or $50 with 6 adult pancake tickets. For advance tickets or more information on table sponsorship, contact Laura Horn at 865-691-0533

All profits from the breakfast will benefit Lions Club Sight Conservation Programs including the Lions KidSight program which provides free vision screening to children ages one through five in the Knoxville and Knox County area and the Lions Mobile Vision Van program which provides eye exams and eye glasses at no charge to individuals who otherwise could not afford eye care.

The West Knox Lions Club meets every first and third Monday at Shoney’s, 100 Walker Springs Road, Knoxville. Dinner starts at 6:30 and the meeting starts at 7:00. Guests are very welcome. Contact Ron Welch at 865-690-6317 for more information or visit the Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/WestKnoxLionsClub.