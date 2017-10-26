The WordPlayers invites you to ‘See Rock City’

Set in rural Kentucky during the pains of World War II, this Award winning play by Arlene Hutton is a tender portrayal of married life set against the backdrop of World War II, showing the best of the human spirit and its ability to overcome any and all obstacles.

Oct. 26, 27, Nov. 2, 3, 9, 10 @ 7:30 p.m. & Oct. 29 @ 2:30 p.m. at Erin Presbyterian Church, 200 Lockett Rd., Knoxville, 37919. Admission is PAY WHAT YOU CAN. For more information, call 865.539.2490 or see wordplayers.org.

THE STORY Raleigh, unable to join the soldiers on the front because of his medical condition, fights a war at home against the criticism of family and townsfolk, while facing rejection letters as an aspiring writer. May, a no nonsense high-school principal supports them both. In See Rock City, we view a young couple battle the world around and within and overcome adversity in the everyday.

See Rock City is the recipient of the MacLean Foundation’s “In the Spirit of America” Award and is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of West Knoxville. For more information about The WordPlayers, please visit our website: www.wordplayers.org or call 865.539-2490.