Writers in the Library Presents Stanley Plumly

On Monday, October 23, Stanley Plumly will read at the University of Tennessee as part of UT’s Writers in the Library reading series. Stanley Plumly’s Old Heart (W. W. Norton, 2007) won the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and the Paterson Poetry Prize, and was a finalist for the National Book Award. Posthumous Keats: A Personal Biography (W. W. Norton, 2008) was runner-up for the PEN/Jacqueline Bograd Weld Award for Distinguished Biography. In 2010 Plumly was elected to membership in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

His most recent collection of poems, Orphan Hours, was published by W. W. Norton in 2012. His latest nonfiction work, The Immortal Evening: A Legendary Dinner with Keats, Wordsworth, and Lamb, was released from Norton in October of 2014. Plumly has taught at Princeton, Columbia, the University of Iowa, and the University of Michigan, among other places. He is currently a Distinguished Professor of English at the University of Maryland.

The reading begins at 7 p.m. in the Lindsay Young Auditorium of the John C. Hodges Library. The event is free and open to the public; all are encouraged to attend. There will also be a Q&A with the poet from 1-2PM in 1210 McClung Tower for UTK students and faculty.

The mission of Writers in the Library is to “showcase the work of novelists, poets, and other literary craftsmen.” Some of the best voices in contemporary literature are invited to read. The series is sponsored by the UT Libraries and the Creative Writing Program in association with the John C. Hodges Better English Fund.

For more information, contact Erin Elizabeth Smith, Jack E. Reese Writer-in-Residence at the UT Libraries, at esmith83@utk.edu or visit http://library.utk.edu/writers for a complete schedule of Writers in the Library readings for the 2017-2018 academic year.