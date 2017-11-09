3,000 Mentors Needed for Class of 2018 TN Promise Students

tnAchieves, a partnering organization to Governor Haslam’s TN Promise, is recruiting mentors to work with more than 60,000 TN Promise scholars from the graduating Class of 2018.

Mentors spend about one hour per month working with a group of students to help eliminate the barriers associated with the transition from high school to college. Mentors remind students of important deadlines, serve as a trusted college resource and, most importantly, encourage students to reach their full potential. The time commitment is small, but the impact on the students can be life changing. Mentors attend a one hour training and two, one-hour meetings with the students at the high school of their choice. The rest of the mentor program can be done via phone call, text message or email. To learn more and apply, you can visit www.tnachieves.org/mentors/apply.

If you have any further questions or need more information, you can contact Graham Thomas at tnAchieves at graham@tnachieves.org or (615) 604-1306.