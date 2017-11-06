The Best Legal App Out There

In this day and age there are all kinds of apps. There are game apps, there are apps for productivity, there are apps that teach you how to speed read, and there are apps that teach you to how to speak other languages. However, there are not many apps out there for attorneys.

One app that is great for attorneys, and can be useful for everyone is the TCA Plus app. It’s $9.99 to purchase, which seems like a lot, but it gives you access to every law in the state of Tennessee in an easily readable form.

This is particularly great for attorneys as it saves us having to carry clunky books with us to the courthouse. But it can be great for anyone who may have an interest in the law and what specific laws say.

If you’re a fellow attorney and you’re reading this article, then I insist that you download this app, and even if you are not an attorney, it may be beneficial to download the app. You never know, it may come in handy in ways which you may not know.

Jedidiah McKeehan is an attorney practicing in Knox County and surrounding counties. He works in many areas, including criminal, personal injury, landlord-tenant, probate, and estate planning. Visit attorney-knoxville.com for more information about this legal issue and other legal issues.