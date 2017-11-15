Brunch and Learn: Seasonal Designs from Your Garden- November 16th

Join us at the UT Arboretum Auditorium on Thursday, November 16 for a light brunch from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. and demonstration on how to make wreaths and seasonal centerpieces using materials from your garden. We will look at ways to use magnolia, holly, nandina and many other garden plants in lovely seasonal and holiday arrangements.

Michelle Campanis, UT Arboretum Education Program Coordinator, will teach this session from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Michelle has been a floral designer for over 20 years and loves to incorporate her love of nature into arrangements.

The UT Arboretum is located at 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge.

The class fee is $10 and registration is required. The fee includes registration for door prizes- you must be present to win. To register contact Michell Campanis at 865-483-7277, mcampani@utk.edu.

For more information on this program or the UT Arboretum Society, call 865-483-7277.

This program is one of many classes, lectures and activities offered this year by the UT Arboretum Society, celebrating 52 years in 2017. The program is cosponsored by the UT Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center.

The Forest Resources AgReseach and Education Center which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2014, is one of 10 outdoor laboratories located throughout the state as part of the UT AgResearch system. AgResearch is a division of the UT Institute of Agriculture. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.