The CCC Boys of Tennessee:A Musical Tribute to the Civilian Conservation Corps

A Brown Bag Lecture & Musical Performance by Bill Jamerson

During the depths of the Great Depression, some 76,000 men, ages 17-25, served in the Civilian Conservation Corps in Tennessee, building bridges, dams, and roads, stocking fish, building state parks, and providing rescue relief. Much of their work remains today. In a Brown Bag Lecture on Friday, November 17, Bill Jamerson will use short segments of his PBS film, excerpts from his book, and musical performances to share from his research into the Great Depression organization that was a lifeline for so many. A question and answer period and book signing will follow the presentation. Attendees are encouraged to bring CCC photos or memorabilia to the presentation to share.

Bill Jamerson is a Michigan based author/songwriter that has performed at schools, museums, libraries, and CCC-built national and state parks in over twenty states. Along with a historical novel and musical CD, Jamerson produced the film Camp Forgotten-The CCC in Michigan, which aired on 58 PBS stations, and was recently named CCC Legacy’s “2017 National Educator of the Year.”

The program is presented by the East Tennessee Historical Society and is free and open to the public. The lecture will begin at noon at the East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay Street, Knoxville. Guests are invited to bring a “Brown Bag” lunch and enjoy the lecture. Soft drinks will be available. For more information on the lecture, exhibitions, or museum hours, call 865-215-8824 or visit the website at www.EastTNHistory.org.