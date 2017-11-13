By Ralphine Major

It is a part of our daily lives. Our looks change; our circumstances change; our lifestyles may change; and our routines often change.

A look at nature reminds us that the seasons change as beautiful autumn days full of multicolored leaves take on the look of a winter-like landscape.

I have seen many changes since I first started writing this true, human-interest column 355 columns ago!

Sometimes, I glance back briefly so I can embrace where I am today and then look ahead. What started out as my reflections on life-changing events in “Life is a Gift” and the late Zane Daniel (criminal defense attorney) and later in “The Real McCoy” with Dr. Kyle McCoy (our mother’s cardiologist) has expanded to more stories than I could have ever imagined!

As I was struggling to find topics, a book review of “Heaven is for Real” was the next column in “Glimpses of Glory.”

Focus readers may remember my features on our hometown congressman and the cowboys of Hollywood; teachers, coaches, and veterans; beloved pets and nature; celebrities and neighbors; doctors and dentists; churches and schools; family and friends; tributes to many we have lost; heartbreaking events and stories of hope; and farm life, community, and special celebrations.

The most frequent comment I hear from Focus readers is that they always look for the Bible verse often included in my column.

Psalm 100:4 (KJV) seems perfect for this season: “Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name.”

In this season of change, be sure to look for a change in my column in the near future!

Blessings and Happy Fall!