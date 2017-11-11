City Seeks Volunteers for Celebration of Lights

The City of Knoxville’s Office of Special Events is inviting volunteers to participate in the kick-off to the holiday season at the Regal Celebration of Lights on Friday, Nov. 24.
This free, family-friendly event in Market Square and Krutch Park Extension transforms downtown into a jolly holiday atmosphere.
Volunteers are needed for the following jobs:
* Information Booth: check in volunteers, answer questions, and assist with a very easy children’s reindeer food craft. All items are provided.
* Bake Shop: assist with handing out Krispy Kreme donuts.
* Santa’s Helpers: help to keep the line for pictures with Santa running smoothly.
* Santa’s Elves: help to close the lines at 8:30 p.m. for train rides, face painting, balloon artist, and Santa Claus pictures.
* Snow Globe Assistant: assist families in and out of the life size photo booth snow globe.
Most shifts are 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 – 9:30 p.m., but some shift times may differ depending on the job you wish to do. All volunteers should arrive by 5:30 p.m. Gay Street will be closed for the event. To volunteer, call Kyndra Brewer at 215-4248.
