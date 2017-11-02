Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Come visit with Dave Wright as he announces his candidacy for Tennessee State Representative District 19 Thursday, November 2nd 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Corryton Senior Center 9331 Davis Drive Corryton, TN 37721 Please join us for Food, Fun & Fellowship Dave Wright Reception Tonight added by design on November 2, 2017View all posts by design → Related posts: If you're blogging Dave Wright is running…your wrong 37721 Corryton 8-miler, 2-miler race Saturday
