Dave Wright Reception Tonight

Come visit with
Dave Wright
as he
announces his candidacy
for
Tennessee State Representative
District 19
Thursday, November 2nd
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Corryton Senior Center
9331 Davis Drive
Corryton, TN 37721
Please join us for Food, Fun & Fellowship

