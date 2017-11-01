Early Voting Ends Thursday; Election Next Tuesday

~ From the City of Knoxville’s Office of Neighborhoods

After months of campaigning and surviving a field of 30 candidates, 11 active contenders for five open seats on Knoxville City Council are down to their last full week of asking for votes before next Tuesday’s general election. Early voting ends Thursday.

To learn if you are registered, where to vote, and when to vote, call the Knox County Election Commission at 215-2480 or visit www.knoxvotes.org.

Haven’t voted and can’t decide who to vote for? Visit www.govoteknoxville.com — a website maintained by the City of Knoxville — for a list of candidates, their websites and contact information, a map of City Council districts, and other information.

All city voters get to vote in all five races. All five incumbents are term limited and were unable to run again. Here are the candidates listed on the ballot:

District 1 (South Knoxville and Fort Sanders), Nick Pavlis, incumbent

** Rebecca Parr

** Stephanie Welch

District 2 (West Knoxville), Duane Grieve, incumbent

** Wayne Chistensen

** Andrew Roberto

District 3 (Northwest Knoxville), Brenda Palmer, incumbent

** James Edward Corcoran

** Seema Singh Perez

District 4 (North and Northeast Knoxville), Nick Della Volpe, incumbent

** Lauren Rider

** Harry Tindell

District 6 (East Knoxville, downtown, and parts of West Knoxville), Daniel Brown, incumbent

** Gwen McKenzie

** Jennifer Montgomery

In addition, Amelia Parker is waging a write-in campaign for the District 4 seat after City Council voted to put Tindell on the ballot to break a tie for second place between Tindell and Parker in the August primary election.

The five winners will take office at a swearing-in ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, in the Large Assembly Room of the City County Building. Their first City Council meeting will be on Tuesday, Dec. 19. They will join four remaining Council members —Fifth District Councilman Mark Campen and At-Large Councilmen George Wallace, Marshall Stair, and Finbarr Saunders — all of whom have two more years remaining in their second and final terms.