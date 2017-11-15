Ed and Bob Night Out tonight

Wednesday, November 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to meet the people of East Knox County and listen to their concerns. Ed and Bob feel that going out to the citizens eases the strain on those who, because of work, commitments, financial situation or the distance to the City-County Building, cannot attend regular commission meetings. Knox County At-Large Commissioners Ed Brantley and Bob Thomas are headed out to East Knoxville for their 34th monthly Ed & Bob Night Out in Knox County. Ed and Bob will be at Scott’s Place (formerly Kay’s Ice Cream) 4700 Asheville Highway to meet the people of East Knox County and listen to their concerns. Ed and Bob feel that going out to the citizens eases the strain on those who, because of work, commitments, financial situation or the distance to the City-County Building, cannot attend regular commission meetings.

All elected officials, media and public are welcome to attend. This is not a commission meeting. There is no agenda. There will be no votes taken; however, Ed and Bob will find out first-hand if Scott’s really has the “best burger in town!”