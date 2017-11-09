Forum to Discuss Disparities in Education Outcomes

The Disparities in Educational Outcomes Steering Committee, which was appointed by the Knox County Schools Superintendent last year, is holding its first Community Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 6-8 p.m. at Central High School.

DEO will report on progress made in implementing recommendations from an initial Report issued in May, 2016. There is a great deal of interest in and emotion about those recommendations and their implementation.

Initially, attendees will meet together in the Auditorium, and then will divide into small groups. Questions may be directed to Jeannie Dulaney at 594-1909 or dulaney@knoxschools.org.