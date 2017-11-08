Free Admission to the Museum of East Tennessee History for Veterans on November 10 & 11

The East Tennessee Historical Society invites all veterans and active duty military to visit the Museum of East Tennessee History as our guests on Friday, November 10, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. for the Veterans Day Parade, and on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. “Tennesseans have a proud tradition of stepping to the fore in defense of our nation and earning the state the nickname, the ‘Volunteer State,’” says ETHS Director Cherel Henderson. “We are pleased to honor the contributions of our military, past and present, by inviting them to visit the museum as our special guests on this day.”

The signature exhibition Voices of the Land: The People of East Tennessee explores three centuries of life in our region. Visitors will find stories and artifacts from the Revolutionary War to the War of 1812, and the Civil War to World War I and World War II. The Museum of East Tennessee History is located at the East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay Street, Knoxville. For more information on programs, exhibitions, or museum hours, call 865-215-8824 or visit the website at www.EastTNHistory.org.