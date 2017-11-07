Go Vote! City Council Election Today

CITY COUNCIL ELECTIONS
City voters will elect five new members to the nine-member Knoxville City Council in 2017. Candidates will be running for open seats in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 6th Districts. NOTE: In the Nov. 7 general election, ALL registered City of Knoxville voters can vote in ALL FIVE district races. The primaries are held only within the district, but everybody votes in all races in the general election.
Because all five current Council members representing those districts are term-limited and cannot run for re-election, that means that a majority of the next City Council will be new first-time Council members.
OPEN COUNCIL SEATS
(with current office holders listed)
1st District – Nick Pavlis
2nd District – Duane Grieve
3rd District – Brenda Palmer
4th District – Nick Della Volpe
6th District – Daniel T. Brown
CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES
These candidates won in the primary in each of their respective districts. (There was a tie for second place in the 4th District between Harry Tindell and Amelia Parker. As directed by state law, the current City Council members selected the second-place winner as Harry Tindell. Parker’s name is not on the ballot, but she is running as a certified write-in candidate.)
1ST DISTRICT
Rebecca Parr
Website: www.VoteRebeccaParr.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteRebeccaParr
Stephanie Welch
Website: www.Vote4Welch.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SWelch1st
Twitter: www.twitter.com/SWelch1st
2ND DISTRICT
Wayne Christensen
Website: www.ChristensenForCityCouncil.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteChristensen
Twitter: www.twitter.com/WayneFor2nd
Andrew Roberto
Website: www.AndrewJRoberto.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectRoberto
3RD DISTRICT
James Edward Corcoran
Website: www.CorcoranForCouncil.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/JamesCorcoranForKnox
Seema Singh Perez
Website: www.VoteSeema.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Seema3rdDistrict
4TH DISTRICT
Lauren Rider
Website: www.VoteLaurenRider.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteLaurenRider
Harry Tindell
Website: www.HarryTindellForKnoxville.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Harry.Tindell.35
Amelia Parker (Certified write-in candidate)
Website: www.ameliaparkerforcitycouncil.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Amelia4D4
6TH DISTRICT
Gwen McKenzie
Website: www.VoteGwenMckenzie.com
Jennifer Montgomery
Website: www.VoteJMO.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Jennifer-Montgomery-for-City-Council-District-No-6-800508380117550
OTHER CITY COUNCIL SEATS
Candidates for the 5th District and the three at-large Council seats run in a different election cycle – with the Mayor and City Judge – so those elections do not come up for another two years. Mayor Madeline Rogero, 5th District Council member Mark Campen, At-Large Council members George Wallace, Marshall Stair and Finbarr Saunders, and City Judge John R. Rosson Jr. were elected to four-year terms in 2015.
To be eligible to run for a specific district seat, a candidate must reside in that district. The at-large Council members can reside anywhere in the city.
Candidates running for a district seat square off in a primary election in which residents of the district are eligible to vote. The top two vote-getters run citywide in the November general election.
All City races are nonpartisan.
See a map of the City Council districts. Learn more about City Council in general, or get to know better your elected officials, including Mayor Rogero
