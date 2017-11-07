Go Vote! City Council Election Today

CITY COUNCIL ELECTIONS

City voters will elect five new members to the nine-member Knoxville City Council in 2017. Candidates will be running for open seats in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 6th Districts. NOTE: In the Nov. 7 general election, ALL registered City of Knoxville voters can vote in ALL FIVE district races. The primaries are held only within the district, but everybody votes in all races in the general election.

Because all five current Council members representing those districts are term-limited and cannot run for re-election, that means that a majority of the next City Council will be new first-time Council members.

OPEN COUNCIL SEATS

(with current office holders listed)



1st District – Nick Pavlis

2nd District – Duane Grieve

3rd District – Brenda Palmer

4th District – Nick Della Volpe

6th District – Daniel T. Brown



CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES

These candidates won in the primary in each of their respective districts. (There was a tie for second place in the 4th District between Harry Tindell and Amelia Parker. As directed by state law, the current City Council members selected the second-place winner as Harry Tindell. Parker’s name is not on the ballot, but she is running as a certified write-in candidate.)

1ST DISTRICT

Rebecca Parr

Website: www.VoteRebeccaParr.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteRebeccaParr

Stephanie Welch

Website: www.Vote4Welch.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SWelch1st

Twitter: www.twitter.com/SWelch1st

2ND DISTRICT



Wayne Christensen

Website: www.ChristensenForCityCouncil.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteChristensen

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WayneFor2nd

Andrew Roberto

Website: www.AndrewJRoberto.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectRoberto





3RD DISTRICT

James Edward Corcoran

Website: www.CorcoranForCouncil.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/JamesCorcoranForKnox

Seema Singh Perez

Website: www.VoteSeema.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Seema3rdDistrict



4TH DISTRICT

Lauren Rider

Website: www.VoteLaurenRider.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteLaurenRider



Harry Tindell

Website: www.HarryTindellForKnoxville.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Harry.Tindell.35



Amelia Parker (Certified write-in candidate)

Website: www.ameliaparkerforcitycouncil.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Amelia4D4

6TH DISTRICT

Gwen McKenzie

Website: www.VoteGwenMckenzie.com

Jennifer Montgomery

Website: www.VoteJMO.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Jennifer-Montgomery-for-City-Council-District-No-6-800508380117550

OTHER CITY COUNCIL SEATS

Candidates for the 5th District and the three at-large Council seats run in a different election cycle – with the Mayor and City Judge – so those elections do not come up for another two years. Mayor Madeline Rogero, 5th District Council member Mark Campen, At-Large Council members George Wallace, Marshall Stair and Finbarr Saunders, and City Judge John R. Rosson Jr. were elected to four-year terms in 2015.

To be eligible to run for a specific district seat, a candidate must reside in that district. The at-large Council members can reside anywhere in the city.

Candidates running for a district seat square off in a primary election in which residents of the district are eligible to vote. The top two vote-getters run citywide in the November general election.

All City races are nonpartisan.

See a map of the City Council districts. Learn more about City Council in general, or get to know better your elected officials, including Mayor Rogero