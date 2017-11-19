Happy Thanksgiving!

By Steve Hunley

Here at The Knoxville Focus we are thankful for a great many things. First and foremost we are thankful for God, family and country.

The Focus continues to grow and for that we are also very thankful. For the success The Focus has had, we owe that to you, our readers. We really do endeavor to do our best to be sure we have a newspaper worthy for you to read each week. As we begin this Holiday Season, I want to take a moment to thank each and every reader and my coworkers who have helped The Focus to be successful. The holidays should be a time for family, friends and fun. All of the folks in The Focus family work very hard every week to make our paper even better. Moreover, every person here at The Focus joins me in thanking you for reading every week.

This Thanksgiving week we want to send you and your family our best wishes. We hope your week is filled with good food, your home filled with love and it is our prayer that God would richly bless and keep you.

All of us here at The Focus wish you every happiness and may you have a truly blessed Thanksgiving holiday. My coworkers join me in thanking you for reading The Knoxville Focus.