Jeff Randolph scheduled to speak to Recode Knoxville stakeholder advisory committee tomorrow

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, the Recode Knoxville Stakeholder Advisory Committee will meet at 10 a.m. in the Small Assembly Room of the City County Building. This meeting is open to the public.

Jeff Randolph will be in attendance to speak to the committee about how to support the creation of mixed-use developments at all scales and price points. He is president of The Randolph Group, LLC, a land development company in Greenville, S.C., that specializes in residential, urban infill and mixed-use communities. Since its founding in 1997, The Randolph Group has developed more than 40 communities in the Southeast. In 2010, the group was recognized by Southern Living magazine for its work on the Viola neighborhood in Greenville, deemed one of the 10 Best Comeback Neighborhoods in the country.

In addition to Randolph’s presentation, there will be an overview of Tennessee’s Open Meetings Law, and committee members will give comments on the Recode Knoxville Technical Report. The report highlights substantive changes to the City’s current zoning regulations and offers conceptual approaches to resolving specific issues.

The report also:

Provides an overview of the current regulations;

Identifies additional issues that had not yet been identified; and

Introduces concepts and regulatory approaches that will set the tone for revisions in the new code.

“We’re looking forward to hearing the committee’s comments on the Technical Report,” said Gerald Green, Executive Director of the Metropolitan Planning Commission. “The consultants are currently working on the first draft of the new code, which should be completed after the first of the new year. Continued feedback from both the committee and the public will help inform their work.”

Knox County is projected to grow by 170,000 residents by 2040, and an update of the City’s nearly 60-year-old zoning ordinance will help prepare the community for that growth. Modern standards that strike a balance between protecting historic characteristics of neighborhoods and creating standards that encourage dynamic growth will help protect and enhance Knoxville’s sense of place over the next few decades.

The new code will encourage investment, protect valued community assets, and support connectivity among people and places.

For more information, please contact Gerald Green at 865-215-3758 or gerald.green@knoxmpc.org. You can also sign up to receive updates on the project at www.recodeknoxville.com.

Anyone needing a disability accommodation to attend tomorrow’s meeting should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Stephanie Cook, at scook@knoxvilletn.gov or 865-215-2034. For an English interpreter, contact Title VI Coordinator Tatia Harris at 865-215-2831..