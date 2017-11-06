Legal and Public Notices for the week of November 6, 2017

Foreclosure notices

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 15, 2015, executed by MEREDITH POWELL, conveying certain real property therein described to FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded January 12, 2016, at Instrument Number 201601120040928;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to New Penn Financial LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 7, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PREMISES, TO WIT: SITUATED IN THE 2ND CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHIN THE 16TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 1R OF MAGNOLIA PARK ADDITION, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET B, SLIDE 246A IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 082HA050

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1602 MCCROSKEY AVENUE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37917. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): MEREDITH POWELL

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #125950 11/06/2017, 11/13/2017, 11/20/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Heather E. Terflinger and Dylen S. Terflinger executed a Deed of Trust to Real Estate Finance Group, Lender and John O. Rhea, Trustee(s), which was dated May 4, 2007 and recorded on May 8, 2007 in Instrument No. 200705080091493, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, PNC Bank, National Assocation, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on December 7, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

Situated in the Sixth (6th) Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, and without corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot Number Fifty (50), Harrison Springs Subdivision, Unit 1, as shown by map of record in Instrument No. 200507060001575, Register’s Office, Knox County, Tennessee, to which map reference is here made for a more particular description thereof.

Being the same property conveyed to Heather E. Terflinger and husband, Dylen S. Terflinger by deed dated May 4, 2007 and recorded in Instrument No. 200705080091492, Register’s Office, Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 104IA 050

Address/Description: 1906 Fall Haven Lane, Knoxville, TN 37932.

Current Owner(s): Heather E Terflinger and husband Dylen S Terflinger.

Other Interested Party(ies): Internal Revenue Service and American Trust Bank of East Tennessee.

This sale is also subject to the right of redemption by the INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, DEPARTMENT OF THE U.S. TREASURY, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. 7425(d)(1) by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in: Instrument Number 201402280050220, Serial Number 986228514; Instrument Number 201601250043038, Serial Number 194657216. Notice of the sale has been given to the Internal Revenue Service in accordance with 26 U.S.C. 7425(b).

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 16-08968 FC02

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on December 6, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by TIM WILHOIT AND SHANNON WILHOIT AND TIM WILHOIT, to DWIGHT B. GRIZZELL, Trustee, on October 25, 2005, as Instrument No. 200511010039667 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee and re-filed as Instrument No. 200601270063712 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-1

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) (FORMERLY EIGHT (8)) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING ONE (1) TRACTS OF LAND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LYING WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN FOUND AT FENCE AND 5O` R/W LINE OF BROCK ROAD, BEING APPROXIMATELY 3842` FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF BROCK ROAD AND TEXAS VALLEY ROAD; THENCE 1 CALL WITH D.B 2187 PG.499, N 31 DEG 56MIN 31SEC W 887.99` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT FENCE INTERSECTION, PASSING A 12” MAPLE AT 296.08`, AND THE CENTER OF T.V.A. HIGH VOLTAGE ELECTRIC TRANSMISSION LINES AT 433.73`; THENCE 7 CALLS WITH D.B. Q-6 PG. 383 (UNION COUNTY) N 30 DEG. 47MIN 12SEC E 190.38` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N 16 DEG. 57MIN 24SEC E 220.91` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N 36 DEG. 29MIN 31SEC E 83.35` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N 54 DEG. 06MIN 28SEC E 185.93` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N 46 DEG. 29MIN 41SEC E 87.37` TO A 22” OAK AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N 28 DEG. 29MIN 52SEC E 150.46` TO A 9” SOURWOOD AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N. 22 DEG. 50MIN 55SEC E. 161.67 TO A POINT IN THE CENTER OF SUCK STONE CREEK, PASSING A 12” POPLAR IN FENCE LINE AT 147.59`; THENCE 5 CALLS WITH D.B. M-4 PG.39 (UNION COUNTY) N 60 DEG. 24SEC 49MIN E 323.09` TO A 12” OAK AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N 69 DEG. 44MIN 49SEC E 174.89` TO A 24” MAPLE AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N 80 DEG. 06MIN 00SEC E 149.49` TO A 10” OAK AT FENCE BEND; THEN N 70 DEG. 29MIN 19SEC E 86.36` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND; THENCE S 73 DEG. 54MIN 48SEC E 248.13` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT FENCE BEND; THENCE 2 CALLS WITH D.B. O-3 PG. 37 (UNION COUNTY) S. 44 DEG. 40MIN 34SEC E. 494.47` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND IN FENCE; THENCE S 45 DEG. 13MIN 52SEC E 355.98` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND IN FENCE AND IN THE 50` R/W OF BROCK ROAD; THENCE 11 CALLS WITH R/W, S. 48 DEG. 17MIN 34SEC W. 333.82` TO A POINT; THENCE A CURVE TO THE RIGHT, R=500.00` L=99.54` CH=S 53 DEG. 59MIN 46SEC W 99.38` TO A POINT; THENCE S 59 DEG. 41MIN 59SEC W 334.79` TO A POINT; THENCE A CURVE TO THE LEFT, R=200.00` L=40.94` CH=S 53 DEG. 50MIN 06SEC W 40.87` TO A POINT; THENCE S. 47 DEG 58MIN 14SEC W. 154.74` TO A POINT, THENCE A CURVE TO THE RIGHT, R=150.00` L=40.28` CH=S 55 DEG. 39MIN 46SEC W 40.16` TO A POINT; THENCE S 63 DEG. 21MIN 18SEC W 217.20` TO A POINT; THENCE A CURVE TO THE LEFT, R=750.00` L= 277.48` CH=S 52 DEG 45MIN 21SEC W 275.90` TO A POINT; THENCE S 42 DEG. 09MIN 25SEC W 257.17` TO A POINT PASSING THE CENTER OF T.V.A. HIGH VOLTAGE ELECTRIC TRANSMISSION LINES AT 180.71`; THENCE A CURVE TO THE RIGHT, R=1000.00` L= 134.20` CH=S 46 DEG. 00MIN 06SEC W 134.10` TO A POINT; THENCE S 49 DEG. 50MIN 47SEC W 157.14` TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 47.221 ACRES AS PER SURVEY OF JAMES L. NICHOLS, RLS # 2452, 2122 WAYLAND ROAD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37914, DATED OCTOBER 19,2005.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO VINTON VELTON LOY, JR., BY WARRANTY DEED FROM _______________ DATED ______________________, AND RECORDED IN BOOK 200511010039666, PAGE ______________, INSTRUMENT NO. _______________________ IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 004 0401395

Current Owner(s) of Property: TIM WILHOIT AND SHANNON WILHOIT AND TIM WILHOIT

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 9211 BROCK ROAD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37938, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MOUNTAIN NATIONAL BANK AND HALLSDALE POWELL UTILITY DISTRICT AND OPTION ONE MORTGAGE CORPORATION, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION AND CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. AND HALLSDALE POWELL UTILITY DISTRICT

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 13-005263-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 28, 2007, executed by JEREL E. MCCUBBINS, conveying certain real property therein described to PRLAP, INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded October 1, 2007, at Instrument Number 200710010027933;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 7, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. EIGHT (8) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING THE TRACT SHOWN ON THE PLAT ENTITLED, “PROPERTY OF BURL D. HOSKINS”, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 56-L, PAGE 93, TO WHICH SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 061LA001

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 7400 N RUGGLES FERRY PIKE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37924. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): Estate and/or heirs-at-law of Jerel McCubbins

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #126497 11/06/2017, 11/13/2017, 11/20/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Tanya D. Phillips a/k/a Tanya McClellan executed a Deed of Trust to Beneficial Tennessee, Inc., Lender and Kyle M. Walters, Trustee(s), which was dated April 18, 2007 and recorded on April 20, 2007 in Instrument No. 200704200085766, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 14, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NUMBER SEVEN (7) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHIN THE 31ST WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOTS NUMBERS 7, 8, 9, 10 AND 11 OF THE RIVERVIEW DIVISION CHILHOWEE HILLS ADDITION TO KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 10, PAGE 98 IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WHICH IS MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHEASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SEMINOLE DRIVE, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION, 150.0 FEET FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SEMINOLE DRIVE WITH THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF COMANCHE STREET; THENCE WITH LOT 6 OF SAID ADDITION, SOUTH 63 DEG 55 MIN WEST, 124.90 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE WITH LOTS 46 THRU 50 OF SAID ADDITION, NORTH 43 DEG 23 MIN 37 SEC WEST, 125.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE WITH LOT 12, NORTH 63 DEG 55 MIN EAST, 124.90 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHWESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SEMINOLE DRIVE THENCE WITH SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, SOUTH 43 DEG 23 MIN 37 SEC EAST, 125.0 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THE POINT OF BEGINNING ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF KENNETH D. CHURCH DATE MAY 20, 1984 BEARING WORK ORDER NUMBER 84-5-26.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM HERMAN X. PHILLIPS, TENANCY NOT STATED, TO TANYA D. PHILLIPS, TENANCY NOT STATED, BY DEED RECORDED 11/8/00, IN INSTRUMENT 200011080032228, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. TAX MAP OR PARCEL ID NO.: 71JD006

Parcel ID Number: 071JD 006

Address/Description: 323 Seminole Road, Knoxville, TN 37914.

Current Owner(s): TANYA D. PHILLIPS.

Other Interested Party(ies): Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Beneficial and CitiBank South Dakota, N.A..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 16-16606 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Frankie T. Slay executed a Deed of Trust to Associates Home Equity Loan Corporation, Lender and Transcontinental Title Co. of Knox Co. TN, Trustee(s), which was dated April 20, 1999 and recorded on April 28, 1999 in Book 3580, Page 6, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, CitiMortgage, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 21, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in the First Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, within the Fourteenth Ward of the City of Knoxville, being all of Lot Number 6 in Block D of N. E. Booher’s Subdivision, as shown by map of record in Map Book 16, Page 102, Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, said lot fronting 60 feet on the Northwest side of Boyd’s Bridge Pike, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the Northwest line of Boyd’s Bridge Pike, distance in a Northeasterly direction 332.75 feet from the point of intersection of Boyd’s Bridge Pike with Elmwood Street and marking common corner with Lots 5 and 6; thence North 47 deg. 31 min. West with the dividing line between Lots 5 and 6, 117.65 feet to an iron pin in the Southeast line of Villa Sites 2nd Addition; thence with said Addition line, North 43 deg. 11 min. East, 60 feet to an iron pin, common corner of Lots 6 and 7, N. E. Booher’s Subdivision; thence South 47 deg. 31 min. East with the dividing line between Lots 6 and 7, 117.65 feet to an iron pin in the Northwest line of Boyd’s Bridge Pike; thence with Boyd’s Bridge Pike, South 43 deg. 11 min. West 60 feet to the point of BEGINNING.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO FRANKIE T. SLAY, BY QUITCLAIM DEED FROM JAMES E. SLAY, DATED JULY 30, 1996, AND RECORDED SEPTEMBER 30, 1996 IN BOOK 2226, PAGE 1109, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID Number: 082LL-016

Address/Description: 3029 Boyds Bridge Pike, Knoxville, TN 37914.

Current Owner(s): James E. Slay and Frankie Slay.

Other Interested Party(ies): Internal Revenue Service.

This sale is also subject to the right of redemption by the INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, DEPARTMENT OF THE U.S. TREASURY, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. 7425(d)(1) by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in: Instrument No. 200604100084744 Serial Number 282244406. Notice of the sale has been given to the Internal Revenue Service in accordance with 26 U.S.C. 7425(b).

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-13121 FC01

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 4, 2009, executed by AMANDA K. WEBER , CHRISTOPHER S WEBER, conveying certain real property therein described to CHARLES E. TONKIN, II, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded December 17, 2009, at Instrument Number 200912170041563;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 21, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 44, FINAL PLAT OF THE WALNUT GROVE SUBDIVISION, UNIT 2, AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD AT INSTRUMENT NO. 199912130044160 AND 199912130044161 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, BUILDING SETBACK LIENS AND CONDITIONS OF RECORD IN SAID REGISTER`S OFFICE.

Parcel ID: 162JB040

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 12921 CLEAR RIDGE RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37922. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): AMANDA K. WEBER , CHRISTOPHER S WEBER

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #125450 10/23/2017, 10/30/2017, 11/06/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 21, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by MICHAEL E. GROOMS AND LAURIE A. GROOMS, to WESLEY D. TURNER, Trustee, on March 23, 2006, as Instrument No. 200603310081564 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-W5

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

LAND IN KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 17, BLOCK K, ON THE PLAN OF COLONIAL VILLAGE ADDITION SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 15, PAGE 5, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MICHAEL E. GROOMS AND LAURIE A. CURETON IN INSTRUMENT NO.200103210062293 DATED 03/21/2001, IN REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 123LN006

Current Owner(s) of Property: MICHAEL E. GROOMS AND LAURIE A. GROOMS

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 304 CANTERBURY DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-002839-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 30, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North Side Entrance, City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by MONROE STEGER AND ODESSA STEGER, to US TITLE, Trustee, on February 22, 2007, as Instrument No. 200702280069407 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the certificateholders of the CWABS, Inc., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-1

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Legal description for property commonly known as:

1217 Holston Park Road Knoxville TN 37914

A certain tract or parcel of land located in Knox County, Tennessee, described as follows to-wit:

Situated, lying and being in the seventh civil district of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 30th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot No. 4, Block “D” in what is known as Holston Park Subdivision, a subdivision to Knoxville, Tennessee, and as shown by map or said subdivision of record in map book 24, at page 97 in the Register`s Office of Knox County, Tennessee, said lot being more particularly bounded and described as shown on map of said subdivision of record aforesaid, to which map specific reference is hereby made for more particular description, and as shown by survey of G.T. Trotter, JR., surveyor, Knoxville, Tennessee, bearing dated December 12, 1967, said premises are improved with dwelling house fronting on Holston Park,

Being the same property conveyed to Monroe Steger and wife, Odesssa Steger from Paul L. Underwood and wife, Jacqueline Underwood by warranty deed dated December 20, 1967 of record in 1370, page 797, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

The above description is the same as found in prior deed of record as a boundary line survey was note done at the time of this conveyance.

This conveyance is subject to all restrictions, easements, setback lines, and other conditions shown of record in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 083IG 005

Current Owner(s) of Property: MONROE STEGER AND ODESSA STEGER

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1217 Holston Park Dr., Knoxville, TN 37914, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000064-370

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Keith E. Baker and Heather L. Baker executed a Deed of Trust to Home Federal Bank Of Tennessee, Lender and Investor’s Trust Company, Trustee(s), which was dated March 13, 2009 and recorded on March 19, 2009 in Instrument No. 200903190059108, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank National Association, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 21, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

TRACT I

SITUATED in the Sixth (6th) Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, and being known and designated as Lot 2, Bakhom Subdivision, as shown by the map of same of record in Map Book 67-S, Page 68, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description. Said property is improved with a dwelling house.

TRACT II

SITUATED in District Number Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, being all of Lot #1 in Bakhom Subdivision, as shown on plat of record in Map Book 67-S, Page 68, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said lot.

This conveyance is made subject to the following:

(a) Restrictions of record in Book of Deeds 1658, Page 8, in the Knox County Register’s Office.

(b) Easements as shown on map hereinabove described.

BEING the same property conveyed to Keith E. Baker and wife, Heather L. Baker, from Keith E. Baker, aka Keith Baker, by Quit Claim Deed dated 10-27-2003, of record in Instrument No. 200310280047901, Register’s Office, Knox County, Tennessee.

This conveyance is made subject to all applicable restrictions, existing easements, building setback lines and to all conditions as shown by map of record.

Parcel ID Number: 077FA002 and 077FA001

Address/Description: 3905 Hillbrook Drive, Knoxville, TN 37931.

Current Owner(s): Keith E. Baker and Heather L. Baker.

Other Interested Party(ies): ORNL Federal Credit Union; American Express Centurion Bank; and Harpeth Financial Services LLC dba Advance Financial.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-15905 FC01

COURT NOTICES

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: the UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER of EZEKIAS WREN DUNCAN born 05-

19-2013, in Knoxville, TN to ANGELINE MARIE VANDERGRIFF (DUNCAN)

IN RE: ADOPTION OF EZEKIAS WREN DUNCAN DOCKET # 1-376-17 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Petition filed, which is sworn to, that the respondent, the UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER of the child, is either a non-resident of the state or whose identify and whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that ordinary service of process of law cannot be served upon him. It is

ORDERED by the Court that the respondent, the UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER, file an Answer with the Circuit Court Clerk, Catherine Shanks, and with N. David Roberts, Jr. attorney for the petitioner, whose address is P. O. Box 2564, Knoxville TN 37901 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to you before Judge

KRISTI M. DAVIS, CIRCUIT JUDGE at the Knox County Circuit Court, Div. II, 400 Main St. Knoxville TN 37902. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks. The hearing on the default is set for January 19, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. if you fail to respond.

This the 30th day of October, 2017

/s/ CATHERINE SHANKS, Circuit Court Clerk

Published: 11/6, 11/13, 11/20, 11/27

NON RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS, KNOWN & UNKNOWN

ESTATE OF TAYLOR KIRBY

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF KNOX COUTNY, TENNESSEE

PROBATE DIVISION

IN THIS CAUSE, IT APPEARING FROM THE COMPLAINT FILED, WHICH IS SWORN TO, THE BENEFICIARY MICHAEL PATRICK TERK NON RESIDENT (S) OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, OR WHOSE WHEREABOUTS CANNOT BE ASCERTAINED UPON DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY, SO THAT THE ORDINARY PROCESS OF LAW CANNOT BE SERVED UPON MICHAEL PATRICK TERK IT IS ORDERED THAT SAID DEFENDANT(S) FILE AN ANSWER WITH THE CLERK AND MASTER OF THE CHANCERY COURT AT KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND WITH WILLIAM A. HOLZ, PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY, WHO’S ADDRESS IS 6004 WALDEN DRIVE. KNOXVILLE TN 37919 WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION OR A JUDMENT OF DEFAULT WILL BE TAKEN AGAINST TERK AND THE CAUSE SET FOR HEARING EX PARTE AS TO ESTATE. THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS FOR FOUR CONSECUTIVE WEEKS.

THIS 19TH DAY OF OCTOBER, 2017.

Howard. G Hodge

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TUSHAR KUMAR -Vs- RACHNA DEVI

Docket # 141427

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant RACHNA DEVI is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon RACHNA DEVI .

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer to an action of COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE filed by TUSHAR KUMAR, Plaintiff herein, with the Fourth Circuit Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, and with NICHOLAS D. BUNSTINE, Plaintiff’s Attorney whose address is 800 SOUTH GAY ST. SUITE 2001 KNOXVILLE, TN. 37929, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, and if you do not answer or otherwise respond, a Default Judgment may be entered against you on the thirtieth (30th) day after the fourth (4th) publication. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This the 25th day of OCTOBER, 2017.

Mike Hammond

Clerk

_______________________

Deputy Clerk

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: APRIL CONLEY HOBBY

RE: THERESA CONLEY VS. APRIL CONLEY HOBBY AND DARRELL BURRIS

THE MATTER OF: LYLA JOEL BURRIS DOB 6/15/12

IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Petition filed, which is sworn to, that the respondent April Conley Hobby, a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon April Conley Hobby, it is ordered that said defendant April Conley Hobby shall file an answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court at 3223 Division Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919, and with Robert A. Cole, an Attorney whose address is 3715 Powers Street Knoxville, TN 37917 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Judge Timothy E. Irwin at the Knox County Juvenile, 3323 Division Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This ____________ day of October, 2017

Robert A. Cole, Attorney

3715 Powers Street

Knoxville, Tennessee 37917

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: GEORGE KUSHIGBOR

IN RE: KHADEJA AL-KHELAIFI v. GEORGE KUSHIGBOR

194303-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant GEORGE KUSHIGBOR, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon GEORGE KUSHIGBOR, it is ordered that said defendant, GEORGE KUSHIGBOR, file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Danny Garland, an Attorney whose address is, 103 Suburban Rd. Suite 201B Knoxville, TN 37923, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 9th day of October, 2017.

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: DAYTON DOWNS;

IN RE: AMRI DATISHA WILLIS

194655-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant DAYTON DOWNS a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon DAYTON DOWNS it is ordered that said defendant DAYTON DOWNS file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Theodore Kern, an Attorneys whose address is, 800 S. Gay Street, Suite 1600, Knoxville, TN 37929 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 17th day of October, 2017.

_____________________________ Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF BARBARA LYNN GENTRY,

IN RE: U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A. v. FRED FOSTER, JR.

194368-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendant, ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF BARBARA LYNN GENTRY, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF BARBARA LYNN GENTRY.

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Nicholas H. Adler, an Attorney whose address is, 6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140, Brentwood, TN 37027, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael W. Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 19th day of October, 2017.

___________________

Clerk and Master

Non-Resident Notice

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE

CHANCERY DIVISION

AT CLINTON, TENNESSEE

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Robert Letanosky

Whereabouts Unknown

Last Known Address:

7223 Oak Field Lane

Powell, TN 37849

Lisa Letanosky

Petitioner

VS

Robert Letanosky

Defendant

17CH9119

It appearing from the pleadings filed in this cause that, Robert Letanosky, whereabouts is unknown. In compliance with the provisions of T.C.A. 21-1-204 and the Order of Publication of this court entered October 11, 2017, service of process will be made by publication.

HE IS THEREFORE, HEREBY REQUIRED TO APPEAR, ON OR BEFORE: 30 days from the last date of publication next, before the Clerk and Master of Chancery Court, located at 100 N. Main Street, Suite 308, Clinton, Tennessee and make defense to the complaint filed against him in said court by Lisa Letanosky, Petitioner or otherwise said complaint will be taken for confessed, and a Judgment by Default entered. Defendant is required to file responsive pleading with the court and Plaintiff’s Attorney, Henry D. Forrester, III, 711 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37717. It is further ordered that this Notice be published in the Knoxville Focus for four consecutive weeks.

This 13th day of October, 2017

Harold P. Cousins Jr.

CLERK AND MASTER

BY: Sandy Sherwood

Chief Deputy Clerk

Attorney Requesting: Henry Daniel Forrester, III

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

BEATRICE CLIFTON

Docket number 79521-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of October 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of BEATRICE CLIFTON who died September 27, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 20TH day of October, 2017

Estate of BEATRICE CLIFTON

MELISSA B. COX; EXECUTRIX

2212 JONES STREET

KNOXVILE, TN 37920

PUBLISH: October 30. 20217 and November 6, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

MARGARET ROSS GAITER

Docket number 79336-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of October 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of Mary Estelle King who died May 12, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 25th day of October, 2017

Estate of Margaret Ross Gaiter

Felix R. Gaiter; CO-EXECUTOR

212 GAITER CIRCLE

KNOXVILLE, TN 37915

PEGGY G. JACKSON; CO-EXECUTOR

9023 TWEED ROAD

RICHMOND, VA 23228

PUBLISH: October 30. 20217 and November 6, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of MARY ESTELLE KING

Docket number 79552-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of October 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of Mary Estelle King who died June 21, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 25th day of October, 2017

Estate of Mary Estelle King

Personal Representative(s)

Doris Branum; Administratrix

221 Gardner Lane,

Powell, TN 37849

Robert W Godwin

Attorney at Law

4611 Old Broadway

Knoxville, TN 37918

PUBLISH: October 30. 20217 and November 6, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of LENA CAROLYN MCFALLS

Docket number 79541-1

Notice is hereby given that on the20th day of October 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of LENA CAROLYN MCFALLSwho died Sep 13, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 20th day of October, 2017

Estate of LENA CAROLYN MCFALLS

Personal Representative (s)

Rick Herron; Executor

1574 maremont Road

Knoxville, TN 37918

Lauren s. Brown

Attorney at Law

110 Cogdill Road

Knoxville, TN 37922

PUBLISH: «Publish_Date» & «Publish_D_2»10/30 & 11/6/17

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY THOMPSON

DOCKET NUMBER 79496-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 17 day of OCTOBER 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of MARY THOMPSON who died Jul 2, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received n actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 17 day of OCTOBER, 2017.

ESTATE OF MARY THOMPSON PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

CARL E THOMPSON; EXECUTOR

2809 LAY AVENUE

KNOXVILLE, TN. 37914

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of WILLIAM F. WEBSTER

Docket number 79211-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of October 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of WILLIAM F. WEBSTER who died May 18, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 23RD day of October, 2017

Estate of WILLIAM F. WEBSTER

DONALD WEBSTER; ADMINISTRATOR

6623 LILLIAN DRIVE

KNOXVILLE, TN 37920

BROOKE GIVENS

ATTORNEY AT LAW

110 COGDILL ROAD

KNOXVILLE,TN 37922

PUBLISH: October 30. 20217 and November 6, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHARLES RUSSELL BAY DOCKET NUMBER 79523-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 17 day of OCTOBER 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of CHARLES RUSSELL BAY who died Aug 9, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (l)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 17 day of’ocTOBER, 2017.

ESTATE OF CHARLES RUSSELL BAY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

CARRIE BAY; ADMINISTRATRIX

642 DRY GAP PIKE

KNOXVILLE, TN. 37912

RUFUS W BEAMER, JR.

ATTORNEY AT LAW

707 MARKET STREET

KNOXVILLE, TN. 37902

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of HERBERT F. AYERS

Docket number 79540-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of October 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of HERBERT F. AYRES who died JULY 9, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 20TH day of October, 2017

Estate of HERBERT F. AYRES

Personal Representative (s)

Barbara Gray; Administratrix CTA

3525 Christine Lane

Kodak, TN 37764

Lauren S. Brown

Attorney At Law

110 Cogdill Road

Knoxville, TN 37922

PUBLISH: October 30. 20217 and November 6, 2017

MISC. Notices

LEGAL SECTION 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

Bid 2609, Blinds, Shades and Supplies, due 12/12/17;

Bid 2620, BMX Starting Gate, due 12/7/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/procurement. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

NOTICE OF HEARING

STATE OF TENNESSEE

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION

DIVISION OF WATER RESOURCES

William R. Snodgrass – Tennessee Tower

312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor

Nashville, Tennessee 37243-1102 (615) 532-0625

PH Notice number TN0005452 – December 7, 2017

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, the Division of Water Resources will hold two public hearings on December 7, 2017 pursuant to Rule 0400-40-5-.06 (8).

Place: TDEC Knoxville Environmental Field Office

3711 Middlebrook Pike,

Knoxville, TN 37921,

(865) 594-6035

Date:Thursday, December 7, 2017

Informational Session: 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. EST

Public Hearing: 2:30 – 3:30 p.m., EST

Place: Roane County Courthouse, General Session Courtroom

200 E Race Street

Kingston, TN 37763

(865) 717-4101

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2017

Informational Session: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. EST

Public Hearing: 7:00 – 8:00 p.m., EST

Public comments will be received concerning the proposed permit action described below:

Tennessee proposes to issue an Individual NPDES Permit to TVA – Kingston Fossil Plant (KIF), Permit Number TN0005452, located at 714 Swan Pond Road in Harriman, TN 37746, Roane County, Tennessee. The permit is to authorize discharges of cooling water, process wastewater and storm water runoff from the TVA Kingston Fossil Plant and operation of a cooling water intake system from an electric generating plant with 9 coal-fired units with a rated capacity of 1,700 megawatts to the Clinch River mile 2.9.

TDEC staff will hold an informational session prior to opening the formal public hearing. The informational session will have a question and answer format and will include a presentation by TDEC staff on the proposed permit action. TDEC staff will be collecting all public comment without response during the hearing. TDEC staff will provide written responses to all oral and written comments following the public hearing, prior to making a final determination on the permit action.

The meeting moderator may limit the length of oral comments in order to allow all parties an opportunity to speak, and will require that all comments be relevant to the proposed permit action and the DWR issues. Written testimony will be accepted at the hearing, for ten working days following the hearing, and will be considered part of the hearing record.

Interested persons may obtain additional information, a copy of the draft permit, the rationale and inspect and copy forms and related documents at the Division’s online Water Resources Permits Dataviewer http://environment-online.tn.gov:8080/pls/enf_reports/f?p=9034:34001::::::, at the Central Office at the address listed above, Attn: Ms. Elizabeth Rorie, (615) 532-1172, or at the Knoxville Environmental Field Office located at 3711 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37921, (865) 594-6035.

Individuals with disabilities who wish to participate in these proceedings (or review the administrative file record) should contact the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to discuss any auxiliary aids or services needed to facilitate such participation. Contact may be in person, by writing, telephone, or other means, and should be made no less than ten working days prior to December 7, 2017, to allow time to provide such aid or services. Contact the ADA Coordinator at (1-866-253-5827) for further information. Hearing impaired callers may use the Tennessee Relay Service (1-800-848-0298).

You may reach Mr. Bob Alexander, the permit writer for further information at (615) 532-0659, or by Email at Robert.Alexander@tn.gov.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization

Executive Board Meeting, November 22, 2017

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Executive Board will meet on Wednesday, November 22nd at 9 a.m. in the Small Assembly Room of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN. The full Agenda will be available on the TPO website approximately one week prior to the meeting and can be found here: www.knoxtrans.org/meeting. If you would like a copy of the final Agenda please contact the TPO. If you need assistance or accommodation for a disability please notify the TPO three business days in advance of the meeting and we will be glad to work with you in obliging any reasonable request.

865-215-2694 or dori.caron@knoxtrans.org.