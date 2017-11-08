Library and Archives Hosts Genealogy Workshop the Saturday after Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Thanksgiving is a time when many of us reconnect with family members and share stories. At the Tennessee State Library and Archives, families can also explore stories of their relatives who lived generations ago.

On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the staff at the Library and Archives is encouraging Tennesseans to visit the library and celebrate “Family History Day” by learning more about genealogical research.

“I invite Tennesseans looking to discover more about their heritage. This event is a wonderful opportunity for families to come together to reflect and be thankful for each other and their ancestors,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “I encourage people to reserve their seats as soon as possible.”

Gordon Belt, director of the Library and Archives’ public services section, will present a genealogy workshop for beginners entitled, “Genealogy A to Z,” which will provide tips and guidance for anyone interested in starting their family history research. The workshop will also include advice on researching Library and Archives’ collections, which can offer a wealth of information for those researching their ancestry. After the workshop, Library and Archives staff members will be on hand to help visitors with their research.

The session will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Library and Archives auditorium, and research assistance will be available until 4:30 p.m. While the workshop is free, reservations are required due to limited seating.

To make a reservation, visit genealogy101.eventbrite.com. Please note that Library and Archives will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, for the Thanksgiving holiday, so it is important to make reservations beforehand.

The Library and Archives is located at 403 Seventh Avenue North, directly west of the State Capitol building in downtown Nashville. Parking is available around the Library and Archives building.