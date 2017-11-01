Mayor Rogero urges families without health insurance to review ACA options as 6-week open enrollment begins

Mayor Madeline Rogero is urging Knoxvillians without health insurance to learn about their options under the Affordable Care Act as open enrollment (and re-enrollment) begins Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15.

“The Affordable Care Act is still an available resource,” Mayor Rogero said. “During open enrollment, we want to make it as easy as possible for all Knoxville residents to get access to the information they need so they can decide if ACA coverage is right for them.”

An ACA kick-off Enrollment Fair will be held from 1-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Overcoming Believers Church, 211 Harriet Tubman St.

Throughout November and early December, enrollment and re-enrollment events are also scheduled at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1807 Dandridge Ave.; Cherokee Health Systems, 2018 Western Ave.; and South Knox Community Center, 522 Maryville Pike.

At these enrollment events, trained counselors will be on hand to provide free assistance to people who want to apply for health coverage. For more information, visit www.knoxvilletn.gov/ACA or call 311.

Additional information is available at www.HealthCare.gov, the federal government website, or by calling 1-800-318-2596 or TTY 1-855-889-4325.

For other assistance opportunities or to schedule an appointment, call Cherokee Health Systems at 866-672-1979.

Anyone wishing to enroll will need these documents:

Social Security numbers (or document numbers for legal immigrants);

Employer and income information for every household member to be covered (numbers from pay stubs or W-2 forms – Wage and Tax Statements, modified adjusted gross income);

Policy numbers for any current health insurance plans covering household members; and

A completed Employer Coverage Tool for every job-based plan for which a member of the household is eligible (http://bit.ly/2xvQCOe).

After the Nov. 1 kick-off event at Overcoming Believers Church, 11 other enrollment events are scheduled:

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1807 Dandridge Ave.

Noon-5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4

5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2

Cherokee Health Systems, 2018 Western Avenue

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9

4-9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15

South Knox Community Center, 522 Maryville Pike