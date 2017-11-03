Montgomery Village Tenant Association Elects Officers

~ From the City of Knoxville’s Office of Neighborhoods

Montgomery Village Tenant Association has announced its new officer team for the upcoming year, which the team says will be dedicated to expanding the positive impact that the Association already has in the neighborhood.

The new officers are Eric Schnicke, president; Diana Hill, vice president; Amanda Beckner, treasurer; Pamela Jordan, secretary; and Sandy Truszinski, assistant secretary. Currently the organization works with the neighborhood’s children by providing after school activities, Sunday Bible study classes in partnership with Vestal United Methodist Church, and school supply events.

Outgoing officers include Ronnie Thompson, who had served as president for several years.