New Harvest Park Farmers Market to finish out season with Thanksgiving Jubilee today

Looking for fresh ingredients to prepare your Thanksgiving meal? Well, the New Harvest Farmers Market has just the thing.

The market will host its inaugural Thanksgiving Jubilee on Thursday, Nov. 16 with Knox County Commission Vice Chairman Charles Busler ringing the bell to kick off the family-friendly event.

The market, which runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is open to the public, will be held at the park located at 4775 New Harvest Lane. It’s the last outdoor farmers market of the year for New Harvest Park.

“Join us for the final market of the season to pick up supplies for your Thanksgiving table,” said Rebecca Saldivar, who helps oversee the market. “We will have cooking demonstrations and tastings to show how easy it can be to use local ingredients for your holiday favorites.”

The cooking demos feature a number of classics, like sweet potato casserole and greens, and the vendors will have plenty of recipes to hand out.

In addition, the market will feature plenty of local fall veggies, meats and much more.

Other activities to be announced on the market’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/newharvestfm

The farmers market participates in the Fre$h Savings program, which works in conjunction with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Under it, participants who spend up to $20 per transaction at the market will get a matching amount in tokens to buy fresh fruits and vegetables at the market.

For more information on the program visit: http://www.aarp.org/aarp-foundation/our-work/hunger/info-2015/fresh-savings-shop-smarter-eat-healthier.html.