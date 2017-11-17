Norwood to Celebrate Community Thanksgiving

Members of the Norwood community will gather for a Community Thanksgiving Celebration from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at Norwood Middle School.

The Community Schools Initiative at Norwood Elementary School and Northwest Middle School are sponsoring this event in partnership with Knoxville Internationals Network and other local groups.

Neighbors, school families, and friends are invited to bring a side dish or dessert that represents their family’s culture and traditions. Lunch will be served from 11:30-1:00, followed by multicultural entertainment from 1-2:30 p.m. In addition to musical and dance performances, there will also be children’s activities.

For more, contact Jordan Frye at jfrye@greatschoolspartnership.com or 689-1460 x 28216.