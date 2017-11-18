Public invited to glimpse into Christmas past

TAMIS and Knoxville History Project partner for “Knoxville’s Christmas History in Print, Photo, and Film”

The Knoxville History Project and Knox County Public Library’s Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound (TAMIS) are teaming up for a look back at how Knoxville and its residents have celebrated the Christmas holiday through the years.

WHEN: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 10

WHERE: East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay Street in downtown Knoxville

HOW MUCH: Free. Donations welcome

At this special event, historian and Knoxville History Project Executive Director Jack Neely will recount Dickens-inspired local stories from the 1800’s, Christmas Eve shenanigans from the 1920’s and 1930’s, the raising of the city’s first municipal Christmas tree, and the long-running Christmas Parade.

TAMIS will show vintage photos and video footage to enrich these festive stories. Screenings will include vintage black-and-white home movies and rare color footage of the Christmas Parade in the early 1950’s.

Attendees will also be able to purchase Jack Neely’s new book, A Knoxville Christmas, which collects two centuries of Knoxville’s rich – and often surprising – holiday stories. Mr. Neely will be available to sign copies.