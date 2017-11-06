Random Thoughts

By Rosie Moore

The brilliant array of autumn leaves finally came this autumn but later than usual Why? It depends on the weather. The best weather for brilliant fall foliage is a growing season of ample cool weather and a lot of sunshine. We had a lot of sunshine but no cool weather. Cool weather tells the chlorophyll (green stuff) in leaves to disappear and the yellow and orange pigments remain. It seemed as if the excessively warm weather didn’t want to leave, so the leaves didn’t want to change. Perhaps next year it will get cooler earlier.

“Mike Ortiz is a dynamic war hero favored to win the White House. Standing by his side is his glamorous and adoring wife, Celeste. But something about this seemingly perfect couple troubles Erica. Is Celeste really who she seems? And, most importantly, what really happened in that squalid al-Qaeda prison where Mike Ortiz spent nine months?”

New York times bestselling author and Fox News legal analyst Lis Wiehl weaves a taut and chilling story. “The Candidate” is packed with political intrigue and media manipulation as the lust for power turns deadly indeed.

A book like this keeps me enthralled.

Last, but not least, November is here, that br-r-r month that a lot of people dislike. To me, it is a month of thankfulness. A month when Thanksgiving appears. A month that behooves us to be thankful for all the blessings that God grants us. No other month on our calendar is as full as thankfulness like November!

It is not good for all our wishes to be filled; through sickness we recognize the value of health; through evil, the value of good; through hunger, the value of food; through exertion, the value of rest. Greek saying

Send comments to rosemerrie@att.net. Thank you.