Reduce Your KUB Bill

~ From the City of Knoxville’s Office of Neighborhoods

If you are interested in learning how to reduce and manage your utility bill, attend the latest “Savings in the House” workshop at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at CAC, 2247 Western Avenue, in the community room, side B.

Offered by the Alliance to Save Energy (ASE), the workshop is free and lasts one hour. Participants will discover simple ways to reduce their utility bills and learn more about KUB’s Advanced Metering. Find out about energy efficiency and weatherization as well.

For a complete schedule of workshops, visit www.savingsinthehouse.com or find ASE on Facebook. You can bring this workshop to your neighborhood meeting. Contact ASE Program Manager Jennifer Alldredge at jalldredge@ase.org or 615-830-1875.