RiverHill Gateway to Host Fall Celebration

~ From the City of Knoxville’s Office of Neighborhoods

RiverHill Gateway Neighborhood Association is hosting an inaugural fall celebration to showcase improvements made to the neighborhood in recent years, as well as the attractions that are included within the group’s boundaries.

The event will take place from Noon-2 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 4, at Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame at the corner of Hall of Fame Drive and East Hill Avenue.

There will be music, cotton candy, apple cider, food trucks, door prizes, games, and live music by “Outlaw Revival.” Visitors can also enjoy free tours of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, James White Fort, and Blount Mansion.

Sponsors include the three institutions above along with Carter’s Cotton Candy, the Marriott Hotel, Knoxville Ice Bears, Legacy Parks Foundation, and Billy Lush Boards & Brew. For more information, contact Kaye Bultemeier at kayebultemeier@gmail.com or 504-940-8952.