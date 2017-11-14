Running Out Of Time To Plan for Spring Blooms!

Help Dogwood Arts reach the goal of planting 10,000 trees in 10 years

Dogwood Arts’ November 15th dogwood tree ordering deadline is fast approaching. Purchase disease-resistant dogwood trees by visiting dogwoodarts.com or by calling [865] 637-4561. These 2′-4′ bare-root trees are available for $25 each or five for $100. Trees must be picked up on Saturday, December 2nd at UT Gardens between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Larger blooming trees, flowering shrubs, bulbs, and perennials are available at these participating Garden Centers: Ellenburg Landscaping & Nursery, Stanley’s Greenhouse & Wilson Fine Gardens.

Bazillion Blooms is a program of Dogwood Arts. Dogwood Arts is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to promote and celebrate our region’s arts, culture, and natural beauty.