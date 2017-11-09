The Start of the Holidays in This Week’s Tennessee Tourism Round Up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – It’s that time of year again – shopping for that perfect gift, caroling, Christmas light shows, feasts and more. Tennessee has plenty of opportunities to make family memories while supplying every gift on the wishlist. For a complete list of events, visit tnvacation.com/calendar.

Ongoing

Nashville – Guests can receive free admission on Mondays when they bring a nonperishable food item for Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee through Dec. 18 at the Frist Center for the Visual Arts.

Nov. 9, 16

Nashville – Buy one ticket and get one free with promo code PIE when you purchase tickets for Southern Fried Funeral which includes a prime rib buffet at Chaffin’s Barn Theatre.

Nov. 10

Nashville – Nick Cave: Feat. officially opens for the public’s viewing at the Frist Center for the Visual Arts.

Nashville – Celebrate International Science Center & Science Museum Day with a 25% discount on tickets 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT to Adventure Science Center.

Nov. 10-11

Brownsville – Unique gift items can be found at the 10th annual Holiday in Haywood noon to 7 p.m. CT Nov. 10 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Nov. 11 at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center.

Cookeville – Art Prowl, a free walking art tour, explores more than 30 artists’ studios and galleries along with demonstrations, kids’ activities, and opportunities to meet the artists noon to 8 p.m. CT Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Saturday in Cookeville’s WestSide cultural district and downtown.

Jackson – Shop with friends and buy unique, handcrafted merchandise during Mistletoe Mingle at White Oak Farms.

Knoxville – The Terra Madre: Women in Clay hosts the 8th annual Holiday Pottery Sale featuring more than 25 artisans’ handmade pottery and clay art 5-8 p.m. ET Nov. 10 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Bridgewater Place.

Nov. 11

Franklin – The Battle of Franklin Trust will host the Battle of Franklin 5K and Kids’ Fun Run to raise funds for the preservation of Carter House and Carnton with registration at 7:15 a.m. CT and the race 8 a.m. CT beginning and ending at the McGavock Confederate Cemetery.

Jackson – Kids will love the Elf Experience which includes fun Christmas art beginning 9 a.m. CT at Casey Jones Village.

Knoxville – Family Fun Day: Celebrate Native American Heritage features storytelling, crafts and art 1-4 p.m. ET at the McClung Museum.

Knoxville – Enjoy a mix of blues, folk and traditional Okinawa music as Kelle Jolly and Will Boyd with David Ralston and Merry Gushi bring “The Affrilachian Okinawa Americana Tour” 8 p.m. ET to the Laurel Theater.

Nashville – Kids will love Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day! musical 6 p.m. CT in the Andrew Jackson Hall at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

Smithville – Plantings & Pickers Fusion features a tour of the varied flora 3:30-5 p.m. CT followed by a Pickers Vodka tasting 6-7 p.m. CT by SpeakEasy Distillery at Evins Mill.

Nov. 11-12

Elizabethton – Enjoy the Colonial Harvest Celebration and the Fall Fibers Show featuring 18th-century living history demonstrations along with art workshops, vendors with handmade items for sale, spinning and weaving demonstrations 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Nov. 11 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.

Nov. 11-Dec. 24

Statewide – Santa’s Wonderland returns with a magical Christmas village offering free photos with Santa, crafts and games, rustic Christmas cabins, holiday characters, elves and more at Bass Pro Shops.

Nov. 12

Gallatin – Enjoy the winter open house in conjunction with Gallatin’s Tinsel and Treasures, featuring local boutiques and author Judith Morgan with her latest work, “Town in Turmoil” 4 p.m. CT at Trousdale Place.

Memphis – Enjoy the open reception and gallery talk with Joseph Anderson as he talks of his exhibit “Everyday Objects: The Evolution and Innovations of Joseph Anderson” 3-5 p.m. CT at the Metal Museum.

Nashville – Kirk Franklin and Ledisi perform for audiences 7:30 p.m. CT at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Nov. 12-13

Memphis – Heart Full of Soul! benefits the Stax Music Academy and features a six-course, wine-paired dinner, live music, cocktail reception and live auction, dancing and more at Napa Cafe. Tickets are $200 per person.

Nov. 14-19

Nashville – Les Misérables is a new production by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg based on Victor Hugo’s novel playing in the Andrew Jackson Hall at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

Nov. 15

Knoxville – John Mark McMillan presents the “Mercury & Lightning Tour” with special guests The Brilliance and La Peer beginning 7:30 p.m. ET on the U.S. Cellular Stage at the Bijou Theatre.

Nashville – Dog lovers can attend Yappy Hour, a celebration of Union Station’s new dog-friendly Rails and Tails policy, which includes doggy-inspired cocktails and “Ruffle” tickets for special giveaways 4:30-6:30 p.m. CT at Union Station Hotel.

Nov. 16

Jonesborough – Enjoy the last History Happy Hour of 2017 with Angela Keaton as she discusses regional material culture 6:30 p.m. ET in the Chester Inn State Historic Site & Museum.

Memphis – Rhythmic Circus’s Red and Green show is full of rapid-fire tap dance with holiday melodies 6:30 p.m. CT at the Orpheum Theatre. Tickets are $15 with VIP tickets at $20.

Nov. 17

Chattanooga – Sleep under the peaks alongside sharks, stingrays and fish during Harvest Sleep in the Deep: Family Sleepover 5:30 p.m. into 8 a.m. ET the next morning featuring a guided tour of both aquarium buildings, pizza, an IMAX film and more at the Tennessee Aquarium.

Halls – The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony features choirs, music, the movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and photo-ops with Santa and the Grinch 6 p.m. CT at the gazebo in downtown Halls.

Memphis – Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science features songs, multimedia presentations, talk-show antics and more 7 p.m. CT at the Orpheum Theatre. Tickets range $32.50-$69.50. VIP tickets are $125.

Memphis – Big Bugs Campfire Party features a cozy campfire and evening activities like a nocturnal hike, crafts, dinner and s’mores 6-8 p.m. CT at Memphis Botanic Garden.

Nov. 17-18

Franklin – Tickets are on sale now for the Made South Holiday Market, featuring more than 130 of the region’s finest makers and artisans, live music and bites from the region’s best chefs 5-9 p.m. CT Sept. 17 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Nov. 18 at The Factory at Franklin.

Ripley – Get a head start on holiday shopping with the Lauderdale County Christmas Open House which features local boutiques and their holiday selections along with special menu prices, prizes, discounts on merchandise, refreshments and more.

Nov. 17-19

Cookeville – Tennessee Tech’s Hyder-Burks Pavilion is transformed into a wonderland of Christmas whimsy with more than 150 vendors from across the U.S. joining to create Santa’s Workshop 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Friday and Saturday and 1-5 p.m. CT Sunday.