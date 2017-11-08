Tattoo Event to Benefit Humane Society’s Heroes and Hounds

In support of the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley’s (HSTV) Heroes and Hounds Program, Archangel Custom Ink will be offering select animal tattoos for only $50, starting on Veteran’s Day, November 11th, until November 30th. In addition, the tattoo shop will be holding a raffle for a chance to win a custom tattoo valued at $500. All proceeds will benefit Heroes and Hounds which teaches military veterans how to train at-risk shelter dogs and prepare them for adoption.

Local tattoo shop owners, Lonnie Scoggins and Jennifer Lamb-Scoggins have been long-time supporters of HSTV and its Heroes and Hounds Program. This Veteran’s Day, they’re recognizing the program and veterans who participate in it.

“Pets are often a big part of one’s life, they are part of the family. What better charity to support than the one who finds good homes for amazing animals that need love too! That’s why we are so happy to work with the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley and raise money for the Heroes & Hounds program,” say Lonnie and Jennifer.

In just a few years, Heroes and Hounds has been nationally recognized for its life-saving work. Click here to learn how other shelters are following HSTV’s footsteps to create similar programs in their communities to impact the lives of shelter dogs and veterans for the better.

To find out more about the fundraiser and to view available tattoo’s, visit HSTV’s Heroes and Hounds Facebook page. To learn more about Archangel Custom Ink, visit their Facebook page.