TENNESSEE STATE PARKS OFFER SEASONAL DEALS

Save on Thanksgiving dinner, lodging and vacation packages

Tennessee State Parks is offering deals on restaurants, lodging and vacation packages this fall and winter. Beginning with Thanksgiving feasts at eight state park restaurants, the offerings continue with discounts on lodging from Dec. 1 – Feb. 28 and recreational packages through the spring.

On Nov. 23, Tennessee State Parks will be serving up the classics, from traditional roasted turkey and pumpkin pie to holiday ham and our signature banana pudding. Special discounts will be available for seniors and children. Visit the following state parks to take the stress out of your holiday and have a meal to remember:

Cumberland Mountain State Park (Crossville)

David Crockett State Park (Lawrenceburg)

Fall Creek Falls State Park (Spencer)

Henry Horton State Park (Chapel Hill)

Montgomery Bell State Park (Burns)

Natchez Trace State Park (Wildersville)

Paris Landing State Park (Buchanan)

Pickwick Landing State Park (Counce)

For more information, including menus, visit http://tnstateparks.com/blog/thanksgiving.

Plan an overnight at a state park at a discounted rate, as inn rooms at six state parks will be discounted to $62.95 per night (based on double occupancy) from Dec. 1-Feb. 28. There is no minimum night stay and you can book your room online or by phone. Consider renting a cozy cabin and get two nights for the price of one during the same time period. The offer is valid Sundays-Thursdays and there is a two night minimum stay. Cabins are available for rent at 18 state parks.

If you’re near David Crockett State Park or Pickwick Landing State Park, you can utilize the special Tuesday Promotion: stay any three consecutive nights that include a Tuesday and get another Tuesday for free. Information on all lodging deals is available here: http://tnstateparks.com/about/promotion-details/winter-discount.

Winter is one of the most beautiful times to witness the natural beauty at a state park. Waterfall tours capture the unique essence of some of Tennessee’s most remarkable places. Vacation packages are $299 (double occupancy, all inclusive) and $339 (single occupancy, all inclusive). Tours include folklore and interpretive programming, overnight lodging, most meals and transportation.

Guests can explore Tennessee’s Highland rim and Cumberland Plateau, nationally known for its cascades and gorges, on Feb. 19-21 and in the spring on April 27-29. A combination tour on March 19-21 showcases the beauty of the falls with the first sightings of spring wildflowers. Full details on all vacation packages can be found here: http://tnstateparks.com/about/tennessee-state-parks-vacation-packages.