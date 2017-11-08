UT Gardens to Host Amazing Azalea Symposium and an Exclusive Azalea Sale

Nationally Renowned Azalea Expert Don Hyatt to Speak



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee Gardens is hosting a half-day symposium on Saturday, November 11, on how to grow and use azaleas in the landscape. The featured speaker will be Don Hyatt, a national authority on azaleas and rhododendrons. The event runs from 8 a.m. until noon.

Following the symposium, an azalea sale featuring choice, exclusive and rare selections for discriminating buyers will be held. Fall is the time for planting, and the sale will feature cultivars grown and selected by noted azalea grower Vivian Abney. The azalea sale will be held from noon until 2 p.m.; however, from noon through 1 p.m. the sale will be open to symposium attendees only. Azaleas are also available for preorder online.

Azaleas are more than a harbinger of spring. All across the Southeast masses of red, white, pink and purple azaleas boldly proclaim that the season has arrived. Plan for your spring now and join the UT Gardens staff and Don Hyatt for this half-day symposium.

The cost for the symposium is $30 per Garden member and $35 per nonmember. To register and pre order your azaleas visit https://tiny.utk.edu/UTGAzaleas by 5 p.m., Thursday, November 9.

The UT Gardens includes plant collections located in Knoxville, Jackson and Crossville. Designated as the official botanical garden for the State of Tennessee, the collections are part of the UT Institute of Agriculture. The Gardens’ mission is to foster appreciation, education and stewardship of plants through garden displays, educational programs and research trials. The Gardens are open during all seasons and free to the public. For more information, see the Gardens website: ag.tennessee.edu/utg.

You can find the UT Gardens in Knoxville just off Neyland Drive behind the UT Veterinary Medical Center on the Institute of Agriculture campus. Free visitor parking is available directly across from the entrance to the UT Gardens.

