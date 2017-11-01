UT Welcomes Fans, Alumni to Homecoming Game Saturday

UT welcomes football fans and alumni to campus Saturday for Homecoming.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT for the Volunteers’ game against the Golden Eagles of the University of Southern Mississippi. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The SEC Network will televise the game.

Fans may recognize a visibly enhanced security presence around the stadium and at the gates. UT reminds visitors that no items can be left or stored at the gates or left unattended outside their vehicles.

Alcoholic beverages, cans, bottles, and coolers are prohibited in Neyland Stadium. Anyone attempting to bring alcohol into the stadium or enter the stadium while under the influence of alcohol will be subject to ejection or arrest.

The Vol Walk will begin at 5:15 p.m. in front of the Torchbearer on Volunteer Boulevard as the members of the football team proceed down Peyton Manning Pass to the stadium.

The Pride of the Southland Band, joined by alumni band members, will begin marching at 5:50 p.m. from the Natalie L. Haslam Music Center on Volunteer Boulevard to the Haslam Business Building, then make a right turn onto the pedestrian bridge connecting Volunteer Boulevard to the Hill. The band will then circle down the slope to Phillip Fulmer Way, perform a musical salute to the Hill, and enter the stadium from the north.

The Toyota Volunteer Village offers pregame festivities for fans of all ages beginning at 2 p.m. Located in the Humanities Plaza, Volunteer Village features pregame appearances from Smokey, Junior Smokey, cheerleaders, and UT’s dance team.

This year’s Homecoming theme is “HC 101: Intro to Rocky Top,” marking the 101st anniversary of UT’s Homecoming tradition.

