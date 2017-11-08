Veterans Day Parade This Friday

~ from the City of Knoxville’s Office of Neighborhoods

Knoxville’s 92nd annual Veterans Day Parade will honor the service of U.S. military veterans in downtown Knoxville on the morning of Friday, Nov. 10.

The parade will line up in the eastbound lanes of Howard H. Baker Jr. Avenue, with the step-off at 10:45 a.m. in front of the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. The parade route follows Howard Baker Avenue to Church Avenue, turns right on Gay Street and continues to the intersection with Magnolia Avenue. Read the details here.