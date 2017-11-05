Zoo Knoxville offers $1 admission November 9-12, 2017

Advance ticket purchase and donation item for partner non-profits required.

Zoo Knoxville will be offering $1 admission with the donation of a non-perishable food item or pet food Nov. 9-12, 2017.

General zoo admission tickets for ages four and up are $1 each and parking is free Nov. 9-12, 2017. To ensure a safe and pleasant experience for guests, a limited number of tickets are available for each day, and advance online purchase is required. Tickets can be purchased online at zooknoxville.org.

Attendees are asked to bring a donation of a non-perishable food item, hygiene item, new child’s toy, dog or cat food or new pet toy in addition to each ticket to help local non-profit organizations Mission of Hope, Young-Williams Animal Center, The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley and Knox County Office on Aging’s Knox PAWS program.

Mission of Hope is a volunteer organization providing assistance, aid and resources to those living in poverty-stricken areas in rural Appalachia. In order to help meet the increased demand of the holiday season, they are requesting donations of non-perishable food items. They are also accepting donations of new children’s toys and hygiene items.

Young-Williams Animal Center serves the community by providing compassionate care to animals, working to find homes for adoptable pets, providing affordable spaying and neutering services, and educational programs about animal welfare. The center is in need of dry and canned dog, puppy, cat and kitten food and new pet toys.

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTV) is a no-kill rescue and adoption facility. HSTV is committed to its relationships with other shelters in the region, primarily by transferring some of their at-risk animals to our building for adoption. We offer a low cost spay/neuter/vaccination clinic, dog training, educational services and volunteer. The center is in need of dry and canned dog, puppy, cat and kitten food and new pet toys.

Knox PAWS matches eligible seniors with adoptable pets. Research indicates that pets improve seniors’ physical, emotional, and mental health. The Knox PAWS program works with area animal shelters to match senior pets with senior citizens. PAWS is in need of dry and canned dog and cat food and new pet toys.

One-dollar tickets are valid only for the date printed on the ticket and no rain checks will be offered. Tickets will not be sold at the zoo’s ticket window Nov. 9-12, 2017. Limit six tickets per order.